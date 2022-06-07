Gilbert’s Tires, Wheels and Auto Accessories under new management

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, Mayor Archie Campbell, several members, friends and family recently celebrated a Ribbon Cutting for Gilberts Tires & Wheels.

“Nothing has changed, just a few new faces,” Scott Calhoun, who took over the business from his parents Gilbert and Rebecca Calhoun. “It is hard to believe that it has been a year since I was handed the reigns.”

Gilbert’s Tires & Wheels held a grand reopening and celebrated the retirement of Gilbert and Scott took over the family business. Gilbert’s Tires & Wheels offers lift kits, wheels, tires, auto accessories, trailer parts and repairs, oil changes and more. They also offer exhausts among the many auto parts they have in stock.

Gilbert’s is located across from Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard and their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 5 PM. Visit them at 254 North Rehoboth Boulevard or give them a call at 302-422-6500.

For more information concerning the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford call 422-3344, visit our website www.milfordchamber.com or find us on Facebook.