ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Gilbert’s Tires, Wheels and Auto Accessories under new management

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap1SN_0g3KQxVW00

City of Milford Mayor Archie Campbell, Erin Messick, Employee, Rebecca Calhoun, Mother, Gilbert Calhoun, Father & Previous Owner, Alainah Calhoun, daughter, Joshua “Dean” Calhoun, Son, Gregory “Scott” Calhoun, Owner, Harli Calhoun, daughter, Casie Calhoun, Wife, Donald McIlvain, long time friend, Angel Hodges, CCGM President, Aaron Drake, Employee

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, Mayor Archie Campbell, several members, friends and family recently celebrated a Ribbon Cutting for Gilberts Tires & Wheels.

“Nothing has changed, just a few new faces,” Scott Calhoun, who took over the business from his parents Gilbert and Rebecca Calhoun. “It is hard to believe that it has been a year since I was handed the reigns.”

Gilbert’s Tires & Wheels held a grand reopening and celebrated the retirement of Gilbert and Scott took over the family business.  Gilbert’s Tires & Wheels offers lift kits, wheels, tires, auto accessories,  trailer parts and repairs, oil changes and more. They also offer exhausts among the many auto parts they have in stock.

Gilbert’s is located across from Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard and their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 5 PM. Visit them at 254 North Rehoboth Boulevard or give them a call at 302-422-6500.

For more information concerning the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford call 422-3344, visit our website www.milfordchamber.com or find us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Milton’s Fox Hole closes

After a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been integrated into Latham's main restaurant, The Dough Bar. In addition, Latham said, the four most popular menu items from the Fox Hole – chicken milanese, steak and frites, scallops and shrimp, and pork chop – will be incorporated into the Dough Bar’s menu in July.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED IN LEWES! 34389 Skyler Drive

SPACE, STORAGE, AND MANY DECORATOR TOUCHES! OVER 6,000 SQ FT OF FINISHED SPACE. Lots of flexibility throughout the house and great for entertaining. Established landscaping in front and private rear yard. Call today for more information at (302)-236-3294. Jeff & Susie Bond, Realtor®
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Waterfront home in Mariners Cove - includes the Boat!

Everything INCLUDING THE BOAT! Beautiful and well maintained waterfront home in Mariners Cove. Comes furnished AND includes the 2014 Bennington boat with a new cover and new seats! New roof (pics taken before new roof installed), 2 new skylights, new skirting with support beams. Move right in and enjoy life on the water. Brand new deck overlooks the water and your private dock. Extra large lot offers plenty of parking for guests and storing your boat in the off season. 2 sheds for storage. Bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Imagine waking up, walking out your back door on to your boat and heading out to the water for a day of fishing, crabbing or just relaxing. Current land rent is $982.03/month. Subject to buyer being approved by the park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

Groundbreaking held for Cambria Hotel outside Rehoboth

With an eye toward a spring 2024 opening, Cambria Hotels held a groundbreaking ceremony June 2 for the company’s first Delaware location near Rehoboth Beach. Named Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach, the new 114-room, four-story building is located off Route 24, on an open parcel of land between Delaware Eye Institute and Beebe Healthcare’s Rehoboth campus.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Barks and Brews to benefit Delaware Humane June 13

Local brewery Dewey Beer Company, in partnership with Delaware Humane Association, will host the second of their joint Barks and Brews summer series from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 13, at Dewey Beer Company’s Harbeson location, 21241 Iron Throne Drive, Milton. By uniting beer lovers and animal lovers...
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Margaritaville Moves Ahead After Three OC Council Approvals

OCEAN CITY — After much debate, resort officials this week approved three separate proposals inching the Margaritaville project closer to fruition. The Mayor and Council on Monday had before them one request from the Margaritaville developer to convey a portion of the Baltimore Avenue corridor to them in order to meet the minimum lot-size requirements for a planned overlay district (POD). The council also reviewed the conveyance of air rights over a city-owned alley, and another that would allow for a comprehensive parking management system, or valet service, allowing tandem, or stacked, parking in order to meet the minimum number of spaces required.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Kitchen stovetop to blame for Salisbury house fire, officials say

SALISBURY, Md. – Fire officials say a house fire in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon was accidental in nature. Firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Louise Avenue at around 2 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire, which was discovered by a passerby, was quickly contained. Further...
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Auto Accessories#Owner#Ccgm#Tires Wheels
delawarebusinessnow.com

Biomaterials company sold by DuPont to Huafon to be headquartered near Newark

Covation Biomaterials is the new name of a company spun off from the sale of DuPont Biomaterials to the Huafon Group, a company based in China. Covation will be headquartered near Newark. “As a supplier of bio-based materials solutions, we are an important gateway into a more circular economy. Sustainable...
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market opens at Crooked Hammock

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market opened its second location June 1 at Crooked Hammock Brewery, 36707 Crooked Hammock Way, off Kings Highway, Lewes. That market will be open from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays through Sept. 28. The Saturday market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 24...
LEWES, DE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Best Family Beach Towns in Southern Delaware

A beach is possibly nature’s most perfect playground: kids can scavenger hunt for shells, build sand castles and shallow pools in the sand, ride the ocean’s edge on a skim board and so much more. With so much to do at the water’s edge, it’s no wonder many families choose a beach for their summer vacation. If you’re looking for some of the area’s best beaches, follow the traffic to Southern Delaware. Because so many migrate to Reboboth Beach in July and Aug., it has become known as the nation’s summer capital. Near-by Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island are also packed with family-friendly activities and worth a visit. Scroll down for a quick guide to what to see & do and where to eat & sleep with kids in Southern DE.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Milford LIVE News

New DMI director leading the charge for historic preservation

At a recent Milford Conversation, Janne Collins, who recently accepted the position as Executive Director of Downtown Milford, inc., explained how historic preservation has been important to her since she grew up in a river town in Indiana with a large historic area. “I am from a little town called Vincennes, Indiana. It is on the Wabash River. It is ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
The Dispatch

First Bull Riding Event Met With ‘Great Response’

OCEAN CITY – The inaugural professional bull riding event in Ocean City last weekend was deemed a success by promoters and many who attended. Last week, the arena at the Inlet was constructed with truckloads of dirt loaded onto a portion of the Inlet parking lot in advance of the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event in Ocean City. The event, produced by Triple Creek Events, got started with early rounds of the competition last Friday night, followed by more qualifying events on Saturday, culminating with the championship finals during a matinee on Sunday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Free Dinner For First Responders And Healthcare Workers On Thursday

Update: We have clarified with a spokesman with Crab Du Jour – This is an invitation-only event – We’re told that they have already sent the invitations to first responders and healthcare workers. Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate...
WDEL 1150AM

Kayaker reportedly survives the night along the Delaware River

A woman, who reportedly spent the night in the marsh and water along the Delaware River in New Castle following a kayaking accident, is safe. New Castle City Police said the kayaker set out from Battery Park around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. On her return trip police...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy