Saturday, May 21 brought hundreds of guests to The Highground for Honor Stone Ceremonies, the Vietnam Veteran Reunion with Huey flight and the annual Spring Bake Sale. The Highground’s “Sweet Platoon” never ceases to amaze and brought a delicious array of baked goods ranging from pies to gluten-free puppy chow mix. The Highground is truly grateful for the dedicated bakers at the Pittsville American Legion Auxiliary, the volunteer bakers, the volunteers who manned the bake sale and the wonderful guests who all made this fundraiser such a success by raising $2,609.

PITTSVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO