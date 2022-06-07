ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Miss Green shows community that shopping small makes a big difference

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiFH0_0g3KQm2l00
Miss Green, Anna Knapp, addresses the crowd at her recent small business vendor fair. “Local business owners are the ones who always support our activities and fundraisers. If we would all start thinking about our purchases before we make them, we could make smarter decisions as consumers,” Knapp said.

FRANKLIN FURNACE—Miss River Days candidate Anna Knapp recently hosted a small business vendor fair to encourage the community to support local businesses with her community service platform titled, “Shop Your (Local) Heart Out.”

Knapp knew that when she was selected to represent Green High School, she needed to choose a community service platform she felt strongly about. Growing up around small business efforts for most of her life, she knew she wouldn’t need to look far.

“My family was really involved in agriculture, and [we] sold pumpkins. My mom and dad owned Knapp Family Farms. It was nice to see the backbone of a local business from a young age. This past year, COVID hit pretty hard for everybody, so we’ve kind of chilled out [with the business] for now. But I would be considered third generation: My dad and grandpa both were in the industry. But it was nice to see those business skills from a really young age, and that’s where my platform comes from,” Knapp said.

The vendor fair, which took place on June 4 at Green High School, featured several booths from local businesses, a split the pot raffle, as well as local food trucks and family-friendly activities from small vendors.

Knapp believes that her event offered ample educational opportunities for all who attended in addition to the ability to directly support some of these small businesses.

“Shop Your (Local) Heart Out is something that I could run on and it would be passionate for me. I didn’t want to run on something that I couldn’t stand just so I could say, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done that.’ So that’s why I feel like this event was something I could bring people in from the community, and maybe this was a day that somebody could buy something from them, learn about their business—there were several businesses in here today. It was definitely an educational day for me, myself,” Knapp said.

Knapp reached out to many of the featured vendors prior to the event and hoped that the money raised could benefit those who Knapp saw supporting local businesses during recently challenging times.

“I had a call for business [vendors], so a lot of them knew about it. But I definitely reached out to Cheesy Street and Muddy River [Coffee] and some of the other vendors, because I knew some of them. So I said I was accepting a vendor fee. I asked them either for a vendor fee, or something of equal value to raffle off. And all of that money will go back to the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. I know that they did a lot during COVID, a lot of small business loans and stuff. So I just felt like this was a way that I could give money back to them,” Knapp said.

Knapp knows that the convenience and selection often offered from large businesses is sometimes difficult to ignore. But she hopes to offer education, access, and small changes in perspective to make a difference for small businesses in the community.

“My platform isn’t as much a platform as it is a perspective change. This is a way that people can shift their ways of thinking. I just hope everybody takes from this that maybe if you don’t necessarily go and support a local business, you can share their stuff on Facebook so that they can get out there. Times are hard everywhere, so if I can’t support anybody, I can at least spread the word. I think everybody can take away [that they] can start shopping more locally.”

This nontraditional shift in thinking is only fitting for Knapp as a River Days candidate. She considers herself to be as nontraditional a pageant candidate as she is a student, and she wants little girls to know that like her, they can do anything they want to do.

“I’ve got around ninety college credits. I’m not the traditional high school student. I feel like sometimes I don’t fit in, but I also feel like that’s okay. I feel like a lot of times, high schools and colleges need to understand that we don’t really have a ‘traditional’ high school student anymore. Everybody does their own thing. I feel like all little girls everywhere should do whatever it is [they] want to do, and I can show people that anybody can do this while also advocating my platform,” Knapp said.

Looking ahead to the River Days Pageant in September, Knapp knows that her platform and the pageant experience will continue to teach her more about her community and herself. And she is grateful for all the growth it affords.

“You can ask all my friends, they’ll say, ‘Anna is way out of her comfort zone,’ but I think that’s good,” said Knapp. “I think people grow from that.”

Follow Miss Green Anna Knapp, as well as the other Miss River Days candidates online at friendsofportsmouth.com/river-days-festival. The Portsmouth River Days Festival will take place from September 2nd through September 4th, 2022.

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
ASHLAND, KY
sciotopost.com

Locally Owned Pizza Cottage Celebrates the 50th Anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (June 8, 2022) — Pizza Cottage, a locally owned, independent pizza shop, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout June. Founded in 1972 by Jack and Yvonne Gorham, the business has expanded by operating on the following principles: always use the finest ingredients available, treat your customers and employees like family and always give back to the community.
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Boneyfiddle Fringe Fest pushes boundaries, embraces creativity at VRCFA

PORTSMOUTH — The Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival is set to bring unconventional performance art to Portsmouth June 16th through June 18th at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. Promising a wide array of performance art which does not fit neatly into a single artistic box, the Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival will offer alternative artistic experiences which local residents may not otherwise be able to access.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WSAZ

Best of the Class | MaKenna Caldwell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MaKenna Caldwell is a long-standing member of 4H and FFA. She will be showing her animals one last time this year at the Gallia County Junior Fair. After that, she’s off to Columbus where the agriculture engineering program is among the top rated in the country.
HUNTINGTON, WV
columbusmonthly.com

Everyone Loves the Hocking Hills. Maybe too Much.

Big crowds are nothing new to the Hocking Hills. In October 1966, the Logan Daily News reported the area “attracted a steady flow of sightseers over the weekend. ... 5,434 Saturday and 11,814 Sunday.” In fact, the area got so crowded, the paper revealed, that “the sheriff’s department directed traffic for over two hours at routes 33 and 664.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Fluor-BWXT donates funds for school STEM project

OAK Hill, Ohio—Fifth graders at Oak Hill Elementary have found a new smiling friend in their science class. Earlier this year, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth donated $4,000 to the school for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) equipment. School officials purchased kits for the students to build programmable robots. “Part of...
OAK HILL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Shopping#Make A Difference#Community Service#Franklin Furnace Miss#Green High School#Knapp Family Farms
wymt.com

Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are excited for the future as a project to lift up the Martin community- in more ways than one- continues its second phase. The Army Corps of Engineers Martin Flood Project is working to take down the old structures in the downtown area and lift up the land to target flood concerns on the city’s Main Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

CASA celebrates CASA Day in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH — Recently, Scioto CASA hosted CASA Day in Ohio to celebrate the work of CASAS in Scioto County. CASAS are trained through a 36-hour pre-service Guardian Ad Litem training and then sworn in by Judge Alan Lemons. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, these are ordinary everyday people willing to stand up for children in extraordinary ways. Scioto County Executive Director Cortney Reiser, Ohio CASA employee Kalei Edenfield and newly appointed CASA Volunteer Supervisor Hannah Hanks hosted the event at Shawnee State. As of that date, there were 49 active CASA volunteers in the county, who received specific recognition of their efforts at the event.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Facebook
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jackson, OH

Jackson, Ohio, is a laid-back destination for an outdoorsy getaway if you’re looking for something different. Located approximately in the Appalachian foothills, the city offers breathtaking countryside views and lush rolling hills, crystal-clear lakes, and vast forests. You can explore these wonders by biking, hiking, and horseback riding. From...
JACKSON, OH
columbusunderground.com

8 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – May 2022

Another month means another crop of new bars and restaurants to explore around Central Ohio. Catch up on the eight establishments that joined the local dining scene in the month of May. What are you excited to try?. Ohio Brewing Company. A project years in the making, Ohio Brewing Company...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Get Wild in Shawnee State Park, Ohio's Little Smokies

Experience a blend of adventure and comfort in one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio. Shawnee State Park is a wild place. The official footprint of Ohio’s southernmost state park, near Portsmouth, is 1,095 acres, but Shawnee is nestled within the Shawnee State Forest, which in turn is adjacent to forested area conserved by private conservation groups. This all adds up to nearly 85,000 acres of tree-filled hills and one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio.
SHAWNEE, OH
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wklw.com

Boyd Co Horsetrack, Gaming Emporium Lease Approved

A lease agreement is in place for a Boyd Co horse track and gaming emporium. The Boyd Co Fiscal court voted Friday to lease the old Sears building near Camp Landing Entertainment District to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. The company says the property will be used for live quarter horse racing, broadcast horse racing, wagering, food, and entertainment. The venue is expected to bring 300 jobs to the area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan named Silver Circle Honoree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan, a long-time member of the NBC4 family and central Ohio community, has been selected to receive one of the highest honors in local broadcast news from the Ohio Valley Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
119
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy