ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

A look at gas prices at stations across south central Minnesota

Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 5 days ago

Gas prices are high across the state of Minnesota and the United States. We took a look at prices in the south central Minnesota area to compare and contrast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIzTA_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOt2w_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiX05_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXbM4_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnLhN_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2ZLc_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tpfL_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqKCI_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lorXg_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06g7Tv_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9cYR_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmG8z_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lo0Iv_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3971Zd_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeeEV_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eQsi_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhK42_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ozeQ_0g3KQfrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2kmq_0g3KQfrg00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#South Central#Central Minnesota#United States
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
37
Followers
81
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy