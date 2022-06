NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Norwood. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated the incident on May 30 in the village of Norwood. The investigation determined that 34-year-old Ashley A. Fuller had placed her hand around the throat of a juvenile causing the juvenile to have difficulty breathing.

2 DAYS AGO