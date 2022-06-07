ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

State treasurer Dale Folwell discusses proposed changes to medical debt laws

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState treasurer Dale Folwell discusses proposed changes to medical debt laws. House Bill 1039 would require...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
Kiplinger

Long-Term Care Insurance: Higher Premiums for Shrinking Benefits

Americans have plenty of reasons to dread buying traditional long-term care insurance. The policies are expensive, with rising annual premiums and so many different elements that shopping for one is overwhelming. "It can be a complex and oftentimes frustrating experience," says Tom Beauregard, founder of HCG Secure in Goshen, Conn., which sells long-term care insurance with a focus on aging at home.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Foreclosure#State Treasurer#Credit Bureau#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House
Washington Examiner

GAO says unemployment insurance system is at ‘high risk’ for fraud and abuse

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how wasteful, unaccountable government spending hurts individual consumers and the economy as a whole.]. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) yesterday added the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system to its list of programs at “ high risk ” for waste, fraud, and abuse. This designation should surprise absolutely no one, as the Department of Labor (DOL) Inspector General testified in March that the UI system paid out “at least” $163 billion in improper payments during the pandemic. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) last year called that “ the greatest theft of tax dollars . . . in American history .”
ECONOMY
Ballotpedia News

U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims fall to 200,000

New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits fell 11,000 for the week ending May 28 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000. The previous week’s figure was revised up from 210,000 to 211,000. The four-week moving average as of May 28 fell to 206,500 from a revised 207,000 as of the week ending May 21.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy