State treasurer Dale Folwell discusses proposed changes to medical debt laws

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how wasteful, unaccountable government spending hurts individual consumers and the economy as a whole.]. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) yesterday added the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system to its list of programs at “ high risk ” for waste, fraud, and abuse. This designation should surprise absolutely no one, as the Department of Labor (DOL) Inspector General testified in March that the UI system paid out “at least” $163 billion in improper payments during the pandemic. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) last year called that “ the greatest theft of tax dollars . . . in American history .”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO