WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown will be auctioning off properties in the city that have unpaid taxes from 2020 through 2022. The tax sale certificate auction will be held on the third floor of the Watertown City Hall at 10 a.m. on June 23. Buyers will be asked to satisfy the unpaid city, school, and county taxes to discharge the tax, penalty, interest, and expense at the time of the sale.

1 DAY AGO