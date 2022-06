(WTRF) A Pennsylvania man is in jail after police say he used his Jeep to run over another man in a Sheetz gas station parking lot after an argument. Police tell news outlets that the argument started at the Huntingdon Inn Motel between 45-year-old Alan Israel and the victim but it continued down the road at Sheetz parking lot.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO