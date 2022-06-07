ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

One dead, one critical in fatal helicopter crash

By Jim Comer
Daily Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — At least one person is dead following a fatal helicopter crash south of Greenville Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:40 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with the New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s...

www.dailyadvocate.com

Daily Advocate

Second person in helicopter crash dies

GREENVILLE — On June 9, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified through the Coroner’s Office that Charles Zimmer, age 34 of Greenville, Ohio, died in the morning of his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Charles Zimmer was an occupant of the helicopter crash that occurred on June 7 in Darke County. He is the second fatality from the June 7 crash, when at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a helicopter crash in the driveway of 5030 Hogpath Road south of Greenville. The caller reported occupants were still in the helicopter and it was on fire.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Structures suffer damage in suspected tornado

DARKE COUNTY — Numerous structures suffered damage in what appeared to be at least one tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in southern Darke County. Reports have indicated that at least one person suffered minor injuries during the storm when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a tornado causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to rest. The accident, which was witnessed by an off-duty firefighter from Arcanum, left the driver trapped in the vehicle before being freed by the firefighter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Wayne HealthCare presents EMS Life Saver Awards to local heroes

GREENVILLE — A special event to recognize first responders was held on June 8, 2022 at Greenville Twp. Rescue. Wayne HealthCare presented EMS Life Saver Awards to several personnel who are local heroes to a man who went into cardiac arrest on May 6, 2022. Larry Baker, a local...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

99 and still kicking

John Byron Davis, 99, has strayed little from the Miami Valley of Ohio, but when Uncle Sam came calling in 1943 in the middle of World War II, Davis says, ”They drafted every man who could walk.”. Davis was employed at the National Cash Register Company in Dayton and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Tecumseh returns to Shawnee Prairie

In 1807, officials sent word to the Indians settled at Greenville that due to disrespect shown the U.S. government they must vacate the area; their leader replied “The Master of Life has appointed this place for us to light our fires; and here we will remain.” Although that leader, Tecumseh, his brother Tenskwatawa (The Prophet), and their followers were soon forced to move westward to establish a new village, the defiant spirit of that extraordinary man continues to dwell in our community to this day. Tecumseh’s return to this “appointed” place will take place on Friday, June 17, when a statue honoring the man and his spirit is unveiled at Shawnee Prairie Preserve; this work of art by sculptor Joshua Shepherd launches the Darke County Art Trail, a project of Darke County Center for the Arts made possible through funds from the Ohio capital budget.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Local School District will hold a Special Board meeting in the conference room at 8591 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, Ohio, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. Arcanum Finance Committee to meet June 22. ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Solar installations for individual use a solution for some

VERSAILLES — Aside from industrial projects, such as Apex Clean Energy’s Painter Creek Solar proposal, and smaller, “community solar” projects of up to 65 acres, there is a third type, specializing in installations for individuals, farms and businesses. Paradise Energy Solutions held an open house at Stucke Farms in Versailles last month. The Mennonite-owned company was started in Pennsylvania in 2009, and has had an office in Sugarcreek, Ohio for the past five years.
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

GCS Superintendent Update Summer 2022

With the close of the 2021-2022 school year, it is time to congratulate another group of outstanding. seniors who formally became graduates on June 4, 2022. Approximately 200 graduates received their. diplomas representing the Greenville Schools Class of 2022. This class can be proud of how they endured. the Coronavirus...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Cooking For a Cause in May

GREENVILLE — In May, Brookdale Greenville brought back Cooking for a Cause. The wildly popular event has been a staple in the building and the community, but due to COVID restrictions the event was unable to be held for the past couple of years. It is now back but...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

MV Taiko group to perform at Ohio Has Talent finals

UNION CITY, Ohio — What in the world is Taiko? That was the first question I had when my principal came to the general music teacher and myself fifteen years ago. It is also the question I am asked nearly every time I tell people what I teach. The short answer is that it is an ancient form of Japanese Drumming that was originally used as communication between villages. With the advent of more modern communication methods, Taiko fell by the wayside, however, after WWII it was revived in dojos as an art form. Taiko uses elements of martial arts in the choreography and driving rhythms to excite the audience.
UNION CITY, OH
Daily Advocate

Chicken City Festival

Poultry Days in Versailles means BBQ chicken, music, and lots of beer. No activist has yet pushed for a name which better describes the industry which put Versailles on the map or spawned the festival. For the record, I hope it never happens. Poultry is a broad term encompassing domestic...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Coaches Association names All-State Softball Teams

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has named their All-Ohio Softball Teams. Across all four divisions, there are four players from Darke county schools on their division’s All-State team. Unsurprisingly, Bradford is the only school around this area to feature multiple athletes on the All-State teams. They...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

