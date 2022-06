The Museum of Art will host a guest lecture on Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, with Dr. Heather Stark, Ph. D., about “American Impressionism.”. This lecture accompanies the “American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection” exhibition at the Museum of Art. The exhibition is on loan to the Museum of Art from the Huntington Museum of Art in West Virginia.

