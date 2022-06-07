ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, White by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; White FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 06:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 09:20:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northeastern Montgomery County in western Arkansas Central Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 920 AM CDT. * At 621 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area in the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waldron, Muddy Creek WMA, Fourche Valley, Cardiff, Oliver, Avant, Chula, Bluffton, Harvey, Gibbs, Story, Washita, Cedar Creek, Briggsville, Wing, Fannie, Onyx, Fourche Mountain Recreation Area, Mt Tabor and Winfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL YELL, SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing over the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Booneville, Mansfield, Stonehouse Recreation Area, Gravelly, Echo, Barber, Grayson, Olio, Sugar Grove, Carolan, Union Hill, Ione, Glendale in Logan County, Blue Ball, Nola, Elm Park, Lucas and Waltreak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Southwestern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oden to near Norman to near Albert Pike Recreation Area, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Arkadelphia Mount Ida... Glenwood Mountain Pine... Amity Caddo Valley... Norman Oden... Okolona Daisy... Gum Springs in Clark County Daisy State Park... Narrows Dam Meyers... Lofton Rockwell... DeGray Lake State Park Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 63 and 87. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Franklin; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Johnson; Lincoln; Little River; Logan; Lonoke; Miller; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Sebastian; Sevier; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 332 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND CONWAY DALLAS DESHA DREW FAULKNER FRANKLIN GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON JOHNSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER LOGAN LONOKE MILLER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PERRY PIKE POLK POPE PULASKI SALINE SCOTT SEBASTIAN SEVIER YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

