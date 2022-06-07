Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 06:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 09:20:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northeastern Montgomery County in western Arkansas Central Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 920 AM CDT. * At 621 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area in the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waldron, Muddy Creek WMA, Fourche Valley, Cardiff, Oliver, Avant, Chula, Bluffton, Harvey, Gibbs, Story, Washita, Cedar Creek, Briggsville, Wing, Fannie, Onyx, Fourche Mountain Recreation Area, Mt Tabor and Winfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

GARLAND COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO