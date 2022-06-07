Tell us about your experience with NC homeowners associations. We want to know.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jodie Valade
Charlotte Observer
Is your property governed by a homeowners association?

What kind of experience have you had with it? Are you curious about what HOAs are allowed to do in North Carolina? Or maybe you sit on a board that governs your neighborhood’s association? Talk to us.

Fill out the form below or email us at news@charlotteobserver.com with “HOA” in the subject line. We want to hear your stories — good, bad or just plain funny — and we’ll be in touch.

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

