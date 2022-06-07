ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls congressional candidate forum to host Steven Holden and Max Della Pia this Sunday

By Megan Hatch
 2 days ago
Voters will have the opportunity to speak with and ask questions to Democrats Steven Holden and Max Della Pia about issues including healthcare, climate change, jobs, inflation, gun violence, abortion rights, and more at the Seneca Falls congressional candidate forum held this Sunday, June 12 from 2-4 p.m. Voters...

