Seneca Falls congressional candidate forum to host Steven Holden and Max Della Pia this Sunday

Sustainable Tompkins was launched 18 years ago by a small team of local environmental and social justice activists. Weaving together knowledge, networks, and energy, they helped the Ithaca area community discover and adopt more sustainable patterns of living and working. Through workshops, master classes, monthly potlucks, energy fairs, study circles, Earth Day rallies and multi-day regional conferences, Sustainable Tompkins helped people understand the need to redesign our economic and cultural systems and build in much more resiliency and shared security for the years ahead. Along the way, they helped launch the Green Resource Hub and its Sustainable Enterprise Network, gave out over $85,000 in Neighborhood Mini-Grants to 215 citizen-based initiatives and created the Finger Lakes Climate Fund — perhaps the oldest U.S. local carbon offset program — providing over $130,000 in grants to 77 lower-income families for clean energy improvements to their homes.

ITHACA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO