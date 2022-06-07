Obituary: Lois Robertson

Lois was born in San Gabriel, her ancestral homeland, to Helen F. and James C. Carlile.

She raised her children, Laurie, Patty, Lisa, Linda, Jeff, and Cliff, in Calabasas while completing two college degrees at Cal State Northridge, cum Laude in speech therapy.

She faithfully attended St Mels and Our Lady of Malibu. Lois graduated from St Robert Bellerman Catholic HS in Burbank, class of 1950, where she made lifelong friends who survived her, Neil Mahoney and Angie Dickinson.

Lois is also survived by all her children, daughter-in-law Julie Silver, and sons-in-law Dennis, Michael, Evaristo, and Chuy. She is also survived by grandchildren Mateo, Michael, Darío, Dashiell, and Gwynn.

