In 2009, Breaking Bad introduced Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in 15 perfect words: “Hi, I’m Saul Goodman. Did you know that you have rights? Constitution says you do.” From that terrible legal commercial was born one of the most interesting, entertaining, and sympathetic characters ever brought to screen. But in the wake of Better Call Saul, that once delightfully greasy commercial now feels gross. It’s only by revisiting Breaking Bad that you can truly feel how far this character has fallen: a clown who became so good a playing a part, he forgot who he was.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO