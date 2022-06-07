Carol Burnett Will Return to Television in Apple's Mrs. American Pie

Click here to read the full article. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, the Apple comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others.
The legendary Burnett will star as ‘Norma,’ the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own.
2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders
Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and...
Comments / 0