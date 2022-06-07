ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Burnett Will Return to Television in Apple's Mrs. American Pie

Carol Burnett is returning to television. The comedy legend will star opposite Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie. The new series is set in the early 1970s and follows Maxine...

Deadline

‘Mrs. American Pie’: Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig In Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, the Apple comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others. The legendary Burnett will star as ‘Norma,’ the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and...
spoilertv.com

Mrs. American Pie - Carol Burnett Joins Cast

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, the Apple comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others. The legendary Burnett will star as ‘Norma,’ the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper...
Popculture

Carol Burnett Returning to TV

Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The living legend will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, which already stars Saturday Night Live alum, Kristen Wiig. Laura Dern developed the series and serves as executive producer with her producing partner Jayme Lemons. Mrs. American...
HollywoodLife

