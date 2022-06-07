ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Boujee Beer Mom has the perfect brews for the patio, lake, or beach time!

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, MO — If you’re new to trying craft beers...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Camping or glamping, West County Center is “geared” for fun!

ST. LOUIS — Put the pedal to the metal, no don’t speed, we are talking about biking or just getting out into nature. A recent study finds spending 10-20 minutes a day strolling through the woods or hiking trail improves brain health and cuts down on depression. So why not make your first hike to West County Center and get all the gear you need for getting out in nature.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

It’s harvest time for the Lavender Garden in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Lavender Garden in north St. Louis is getting ready to show off its green thumb Friday. Farmers started growing lavender plants on land where homes once stood. The farm is at Blair and Linton avenues in the College Hill neighborhood. Organizers hire community members to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offering 20% off tuckpointing, including chimney cleaning and chim-cam in June

ST. LOUIS – If your home has a chimney, don’t forget about the maintenance work it needs and this is the perfect time to give it a look and fix what’s broken. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: “Don’t hope your safe, know you’re safe.” For the month of June, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed by the end of this month, including free chimney cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or Fox 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Style Guys are here to share their tips on how to step up their “style game.”

ST. LOUIS – Jason Krell and Aly Velji say good style comes with good grooming. See their go-to product for manscaping. The Style Guys are showing off fantastic items for dads in time for Father’s Day. This includes Braun’s new Series 9 Pro Shaver, authentic cowboy boots from The Alberta Boot Company, drinks with Artingstall’s Gin, and some tools from TJ Maxx for the BBQ enthusiasts! For more Father’s Day gifts visit Instagram: The Style Guys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
feastmagazine.com

From pork steak nachos to St. Paul pizzas, dig into creative riffs on signature St. Louis dishes

We may not all harbor the same feelings about Provel cheese or agree on the origin story of toasted ravioli, but when it comes to St. Louis food, one thing is certain: the city is home to plenty of delicious and distinct signature dishes. And while these dishes are easily found at bars and restaurants throughout all corners of the metro area, plenty of spots are breaking the mold with their own unique spins – artichoke toasted ravioli, anyone? Here, we’re spotlighting five iconic St. Louis foods – toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, St. Louis-style pizza, pork steaks and St. Paul sandwiches – and the restaurants offering their own takes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

We are boogie-ing down the road to Momma Boogie’s and her latest culinary creations

ST. LOUIS, MO — The best things come in small batches and that’s what Amber J. makes each week to sell at the area farmer’s market and the Trolley Stop Bakery in Chesterfield. This weekend she will be at the Love in the Park event this Sunday from noon to 4 pm. Look her up and then try at least one of everything on her table. Trust us, we won’t steer you wrong. Today she’s highlighting peach pies and cheesecake!
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

The State of Missouri now has a “Toasted Ravioli” restaurant

A restaurant has opened in Missouri that has a menu dedicated to different types of Toasted Ravioli from original to dessert ravioli the menu will make your mouth water!. According to an article from stlmag.com, there is a new restaurant that has opened in St. Louis that is all about the toasted ravioli called STL Toasted. STL Toasted is one of the 17 restaurants/kitchens that have opened up in The Food Hall, which is located near the IKEA in St. Louis, and the owners have created a menu dedicated to the delectable St. Louis icon the toasted ravioli. In the article they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Telegraph

Wood River restaurant taking shape

WOOD RIVER — Preparations are underway for the 1929 Pizza & Wine restaurant in Wood River this fall. The fire-ravaged building at 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River is now sporting a sign telling about the planned restaurant. On March 1, 2021, a fire in the building...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2now.com

Red & Black Brass Band Juneteenth celebration

The Loop Juneteenth Celebration will feature food, art, and music from the Red & Black Brass Band. Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show …. St. Louis leaders vote to approve plan to make intersections …. Exclusive: Lyft driver carjacked during passenger …. SSM Health Medical Minute:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Circus Flora returns to St. Louis, this time it's underground

Back for season 36, Circus Flora is going underground. Circus Flora returns to St. Louis, this time it’s …. Intense shootout at Wellston market caught on camera. Key takeaways from first public hearing on Jan. 6 …. How St. Charles County police train for active shooter …. Rain causes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Design Tip Tuesday: Anne Marie Design Studio says to have fun with tile because it’s an art!

WILDWOOD, MO — Tile is just downright fun and can add a flair to your new kitchen or bathroom. It’s an opportunity to be as creative and whimsical as you want because in the end, why do we renovate? Because we want joy and happiness! Design Tip Tuesday from Anne Marie Design Studio is: “Have fun with tile, it is art.” If you are in the market for a home remodel, contact Anne Marie Studio today.
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show this weekend

Organizers of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show expect big crowds on Saturday and Sunday. Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show …. Fair honors new families and gives finance lessons. Band previews Reggae and Dancehall celebration. Networking event taking place at Holiday Inn. Photo booth...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Robbie Montgomery to debut new song in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — You may know her as the former star of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies,’ a successful restaurateur, and one of the original Ikettes in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. Now, St. Louis native and legendary soul singer Robbie Montgomery is debuting a new song...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What to know ahead of this weekend’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Deer crashes through two windows of Downtown St. Louis bank

ST. LOUIS – A deer crashed through two windows of a Downtown St. Louis bank Thursday morning. This happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Market. The deer was lying on the ground Downtown, got up, started running around, and then ran through a window of the UMB Bank. The deer […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

