June marks the beginning of hurricane season and signals that we must get prepared. What does that mean? Have a plan! Create a checklist, stock up on nonperishables such as canned goods and water and get the essentials in place, including supplies for pets. Have a plan to evacuate if needed. We prefer you stay with a relative or friend—but know where your shelter is and communicate your plan with members of your family. Please visit broward.org/hurricane and visit your city’s website for important information to prepare for hurricane season.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO