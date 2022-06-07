ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Let’s Talk Indianola – Director of the Drake Relays Blake Bolden

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Blake Bolden, Directory of the Drake...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Kniff McCulla Wins in Primary

Barb Kniff McCulla of Pella is the Republican Candidate for Iowa House District 37 following her victory in Tuesday’s primary election, and she discusses what’s next heading into November. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville-Storefront and Façade Grants

Our Guest on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Façade and Storefront Improvement Program. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Highlighted Area Racing Tradition

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brought the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlighted the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who held a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and gave away free hot wheels cars and hosted test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer. Next week’s theme is “A Family Affair,” and features the annual bike rodeo and local non-profit organizations.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Simpson College Women’s Basketball Documentary

A local college student just made a wonderful documentary called “Do R Thang” about the college’s highly successful women’s basketball team. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Seth Howard, with Simpson College. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Sports
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Brenna Bird

The longest serving state attorney general in the country, Democrat Tom Miller, has a challenger. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” Brenna Bird, Republican, and Guthrie County Attorney. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

“Start Your Engines” Brings Racing Tradition to Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brings the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlights the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths starting at 6 p.m. in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who will be holding a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and giving away free hot wheels cars and hosting test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The Pella City Band will have their first performance of the summer to conclude festivities on the Tulip Toren at 8 p.m., and the Pella Farmer’s Market will run on the square in conjunction with festivities from 4:00 to 7:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Friday Night Live Concert Tonight

The first Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live Concert of 2022 is tonight, featuring local band Trainwreck. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the chamber is thrilled to be able to bring back the concerts for 2022, as it not only serves as a fun way to get outside of the house on a Friday night for music, fun, and friends, but promotes local bands, volunteer groups, and food trucks. The concert is from 7-9:30pm at Memorial Park. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Bolden
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Gives Up 9-Spot to Rockets; Baseball Suspended in Saydel

Another big inning for the Pella softball team given up on defense kicked off the festivities as the Dutch left the Little Hawkeye Conference circuit Thursday, falling to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14-7. A nine-run first for the Rockets buried the Dutch in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of, despite having...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Hope to End Losing Spell Tonight at Oskaloosa

After getting a day away from game action, the Pella Christian baseball and softball teams will each look to get back in the win column tonight at Oskaloosa. The Eagles baseball squad is still looking to recapture some of the early season success when they started the season 3-0. Since then, P.C. has gone 1-8 with six of those eight losses being decided by less than three runs and/or in the seventh inning or later. The Eagles will look to snap that streak tonight against a 4-8 Oskaloosa squad that is 2-3 in their last five contests. The Class 2A #9 ranked Pella Christian softball team is hoping to snap their own five game losing streak tonight against an Indians squad that dropped out of the rankings yesterday. Both the Pella Christian softball and baseball doubleheaders at Oskaloosa tonight begin at 5:30 p.m., and the second game of the baseball twin bill can be heard live on 92.1 KRLS around 7:15 p.m.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

World of Outlaws Make Their Return Trip To Knoxville Raceway This Weekend

For the only time until the Knoxville Nationals, the World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Cars will run at the Knoxville Raceway this weekend. The outlaws have had one of the most competitive seasons with the top five 100 points separating them. Points leader and three time defending champion Brad Sweet tells KNIA/KRLS Sports when you are the points leader, there are some days where you have to take the finish that is given to you. He says it is not as fun, but in the end consistency has been his best friend.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: The Marion County Historical Society on Ken Locke Stadium

What’s the Marion County Historical Society, and what would they like to share about the future of Ken Locke Stadium?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Craig Agan, representing the Marion County Historical Society. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
MARION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Relays#Track And Field
kniakrls.com

Area Athletes Compete at State Co-Ed Tennis, Golf

A handful of spring sports athletes saw their seasons end at the State Co-Ed Tennis and Golf Tournaments Tuesday. Athletes from Pella, Knoxville, Norwalk competed at State Co-Ed Tennis, including:. – Caleb Briggs and Alloree Else of Pella place in top 8, Jack Briggs and Allie Singer of Pella place...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk baseball team handles Des Moines East; Warriors host DC-G in SB/BB Friday

The Norwalk baseball team improved to 12-6 overall on Thursday with a commanding 10-3 non-conference win at Des Moines East. The Warriors took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first and added two runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, out-hitting the Scarlets 12-6. Ian Fisher went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI while CJ Davis was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Vinny Mauro and DJ Harris both added two singles with Mauro scoring three runs and Harris driving in three.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Falls to Ottumwa

The Indianola softball team fell behind early and were unable to make a comeback against Ottumwa on the road Thursday, falling 7-6 to the Bulldogs. Indianola jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning off of a Kiley Kindelspire home run, but then fell behind after Ottumwa scored five in the bottom of the second inning. The Indians added another run in the third on an error, but the Bulldogs scored another two in fourth to make it 7-3. The Indians came close in their comeback, scoring another two runs in the fifth on another error, then added another run on a Kyra Robins groundout in the sixth, and had the bases loaded but couldn’t push across another run.
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Tennis Players Earn All-State Honors

After another banner-filled season for the Pella boys and girls tennis teams, the coaches of the state have selected local athletes to earn All-State recognition. Caleb and Jack Briggs were first team honorees from both a coaches’ poll and according to the Iowa High School Tennis Blog, earning All-State for their Class 1A runner up doubles finish and for being key parts of the team’s 2nd place finish at state. Emily Blom was a 2nd team All-State honoree in Class 1A in both the poll and on the blog, earning a 6th place individual finish in the singles tournament and playing as the #1 player on the state-qualifying Pella girls tennis team. Pella’s boys finished as the 2nd-ranked team in the final coaches’ poll of 2022, and the Dutch girls were recognized in a tie for 5th. Alejo Marcon of Pella Christian was named an All-State second team selection in Class 1A by the Iowa High School Tennis Blog.
PELLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Simpson College Announces Renewal of Upward Bound Program

Simpson College has announced the continuation of the Upward Bound Program for the next five years, after the grant was renewed by the US Department of Education. The Upward Bound Program provides academic tutoring, academic and personal counseling, college visits, career counseling, guardian workshops and activities for students with demonstrated academic needs who are low-income or potential first-generation college students.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Public Library Upcoming Programs

The Knoxville Public Library will be offering some great programs in the next few days. Knoxville Public Library Youth Services Librarian Holly Shelford spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the programs. “ Coming up on Saturday, June 11 is the Iowa State University Live Insect Zoo program from 10:30 am-11:30 am...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Bike Fest 2022 Tomorrow in Indianola

The Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting Bike Fest 2022 tomorrow, with the theme of Splash Into Summer. The event will promote bicycle safety and fun for Indianola kids, and includes educational events such as how to cross a street safely, the importance of helmets and other safety equipment. The Indianola Police Department will be fitting helmets for kids, and a dunk tank will be on location to raise funds for The Helping Hand of Warren County. Bike Fest 2022 will be tomorrow in the Irving Elementary parking lot from 10am to noon, with the KNIA Big Red Radio on location playing music and making announcements.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

KNIA/KRLS Receives Award From Iowa VFW

KNIA/KRLS News received an award from the Iowa VFW recently. State VFW Commander Michael Braman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Bob Leonard at a ceremony in Des Moines. The certificate was for dedication and service to the betterment of the mission of the Veterans Community in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy