Let’s Talk Indianola – Director of the Drake Relays Blake Bolden

After getting a day away from game action, the Pella Christian baseball and softball teams will each look to get back in the win column tonight at Oskaloosa. The Eagles baseball squad is still looking to recapture some of the early season success when they started the season 3-0. Since then, P.C. has gone 1-8 with six of those eight losses being decided by less than three runs and/or in the seventh inning or later. The Eagles will look to snap that streak tonight against a 4-8 Oskaloosa squad that is 2-3 in their last five contests. The Class 2A #9 ranked Pella Christian softball team is hoping to snap their own five game losing streak tonight against an Indians squad that dropped out of the rankings yesterday. Both the Pella Christian softball and baseball doubleheaders at Oskaloosa tonight begin at 5:30 p.m., and the second game of the baseball twin bill can be heard live on 92.1 KRLS around 7:15 p.m.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO