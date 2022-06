Much of the damage in Geary County from the Saturday night storm was centered near the I-70 303 exit ( Ogden exit ), according to Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges. He noted that along with National Weather Service officials he looked at damage in that area Sunday afternoon. "Started in the area of Racetrack Road northwest of the intersection at I-70 and 303, continued in a southeast direction." There was tree damage and several power poles were broken off. No injuries were reported.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO