ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Historical Tulip Time Recap

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePella Historical Society Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten recaps the 2022...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville-Storefront and Façade Grants

Our Guest on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Façade and Storefront Improvement Program. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville City Council

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager Heater Ussery as we talk about the most recent city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

“Start Your Engines” Brings Racing Tradition to Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brings the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlights the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths starting at 6 p.m. in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who will be holding a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and giving away free hot wheels cars and hosting test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The Pella City Band will have their first performance of the summer to conclude festivities on the Tulip Toren at 8 p.m., and the Pella Farmer’s Market will run on the square in conjunction with festivities from 4:00 to 7:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pella, IA

Pella, Iowa, is a small yet bustling town the entire family will love. Rooted deep in history, you can find cobblestone streets in its downtown, complemented with modernity with its shopping scene and craft beer bar. It boasts 15 parks that offer various recreational activities, along with an outdoor aquatic...
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Pella, IA
Pella, IA
Lifestyle
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: The Marion County Historical Society on Ken Locke Stadium

What’s the Marion County Historical Society, and what would they like to share about the future of Ken Locke Stadium?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Craig Agan, representing the Marion County Historical Society. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track Club Hosting Area Meet, Supporting Pella Food Shelf

A local track and field club for elementary and middle school students invites the community to watch those children compete while raising support for others. The Pella Track Club is hosting a meet this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pella Christian High School. Admission is either a $5 donation to the Pella Community Food Shelf or three non-perishable items for the organization. Several events will be held for various age groups, and athletes from nearby school districts are encouraged to participate. Find registration details here.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K Returns in July

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns next month to support local cross country teams. Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit says the tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says the event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Each registration will receive a running t-shirt if they pre register by June 29th. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Balloon Rides Available for National Balloon Classic

Balloon rides are available for purchase at the 2022 National Balloon Classic in Indianola later this summer. The theme for 2022 is “Sky’s the Limit” and will feature the balloon flight competitions, the Nite Glow shows, evening fireworks, food vendors, musical performances, and music from the KNIA Big Red Radio. The National Balloon Classic will be held July 29th through August 6th. For more information on purchasing a balloon ride, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulip Time Festival#Parade#Pella Historical Society
K92.3

Waterloo Drive-In Theater Gets Abrupt Goodbye

Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
WATERLOO, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Retirement Solutions of Iowa

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Retirement Solutions of Iowa Monday, welcoming the business to the chamber. Owner Andrei Murphy tells KNIA News working with the chamber and getting to know the Indianola community has been a great process. “The chamber is a great organization,...
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
KCCI.com

Family hopes to solve a Jurassic mystery in Beaverdale

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the case of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood. The Fholer family got the triceratops sculpture as a present about two and a half years ago. It's been a popular part of the neighborhood ever since. Kids and their parents would often...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball and Baseball Sweep Oskaloosa

The Indianola softball and baseball teams swept Oskaloosa in Little Hawkeye Conference play on Wednesday, softball winning 10-0 in five innings and baseball winning 10-8. The Indians softball team jumped all over Oskaloosa from the start in their contest, scoring a run in the first inning on an error, then Jordyn Gripp hit a solo shot to start the second following by hits from Selia Becker and Hanna Graham as the Indians took a 4-0 lead going into the third. The Indians added another four in the fourth with five straight singles from Graham, Kyra Robbins, Mara Bishop, Brynn Ortlund, and Kiley Kindelspire.
INDIANOLA, IA
KBOE Radio

GOVERNOR'S VOLUNTEER AWARDS PRESENTED IN OTTUMWA

Several individuals and groups were honored in Ottumwa Wednesday (6/8) for volunteering. Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg took part in a ceremony at Indian Hills Community College to pay tribute to people who give their time for their community. The Mahaska County Community Emergency Response Team was among those honored. Jane Walker, the Emergency Response Board Secretary, talks about receiving a Governor’s Volunteer Award.
OTTUMWA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Bell Tower Festival Kicks-Off Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the kick-off to this year’s Bell Tower Festival in Jefferson. The festival is also celebrating the City of Jefferson’s Sesquicentennial of 150 years of existence. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team member Emily Dyer says the theme was pretty easy to decide with Jefferson’s 150th anniversary.
JEFFERSON, IA
kniakrls.com

Doris Ann Rowley

Doris Ann (Stevens) Rowley, age 77, of Pella, Iowa, (formerly of Knoxville), passed away on Monday, June 6th. Doris’ wishes were to be cremated. A gathering will take place with Doris’ family present to greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 10th, at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doris’ memory to her family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.
kniakrls.com

Simpson College Announces Renewal of Upward Bound Program

Simpson College has announced the continuation of the Upward Bound Program for the next five years, after the grant was renewed by the US Department of Education. The Upward Bound Program provides academic tutoring, academic and personal counseling, college visits, career counseling, guardian workshops and activities for students with demonstrated academic needs who are low-income or potential first-generation college students.
DES MOINES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

11 Eastern Iowa eateries right off the trail

Need a rest stop? Try one of these trailside, parkside and lakeside restaurants for a cool drink, quick snack or heaping scoop of ice cream. You’ll deserve a stop at the Pedalers Fork after that climb! Nestled on a hill, their large menu includes everything from burgers, salads and tacos, to mac and cheese bowls and six different types of nachos. Enjoy regular specials and an extensive tap beer and cocktail selection while you watch the trail traffic from the shaded patio out back. If you find yourself riding by on a Sunday morning, check out their extensive brunch buffet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy