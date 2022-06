ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is putting their beloved chicken tender subs on sale this week, but you'll be paying more – and fans aren't happy. The tasty chicken tender ‘Pub Subs’ have notoriously been $6.99 for a whole one whenever they go on sale. But according to the Facebook page Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?, this time around they will be $7.99. That's a whole dollar more! In fact, during the sale last month they were still at $6.99.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO