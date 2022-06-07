ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UF Health expands its Treasure Coast operation

By Christine Jordan Sexton
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUF Health, Scripps Research in Jupiter already have merged into UF Scripps Biomedical Research. University of Florida (UF) Health and Jupiter Medical Center announced Tuesday plans to build new clinical facilities that will be jointly owned and operated. It is not clear when the new clinical facilities will be...

hometownnewstc.com

Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
