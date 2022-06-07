ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeburger: Gill's article was timely and wonderful

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 2 days ago

Stephen Gill wrote a wonderful, timely article (“Finding life’s meaning in final stages,” Sun City Independent, May 25, 2022).

There has been much written on physical stages we can go through and how much wisdom we have to pass on. Little if any information on our life’s meaning, personal experiences and what’s important to us has been talked about.

He helped me at the age of 75 understand what my own meaning is, letting go and how I belong today.

Mary M. Seeburger

Sun City

