Police: Saratoga Springs man charged in Oct. 31 Caroline Street stabbing

Tyler Lumia - Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 31 stabbing on Caroline Street that sent two people to the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Tyler Lumia, 23, was arrested Sunday night and charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, along with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Lumia is accused of stabbing the two individuals with a knife inside Gaffney’s at the intersection of Caroline and Putnam streets just before 2 a.m. that morning, police said either at the time or Tuesday.

One victim, 35, suffered several stab wounds to his torso and the other victim, 26, suffered what police called a significant cut to one of his hands. Both victims required medical treatment. The older victim was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Lumia was arraigned and ordered held on $20,000 bail, police said.

Village of Canajoharie residents pile on criticism for debris remaining on property more than a year...

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Around the Web

Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants.

Dental Implant | Search Ad

Early Signs of Tardive Dyskinesia May Seem Like Nothing at First

Tardive Dyskinesia | Search Ad

Haul Everything You Need with the Best Roof Rack!

Bestcovery

Need a Dairy-free Protein? Check These Out!

Bestcovery

Keep Your Money Safe While Traveling with These Wallets!

Bestcovery

The Best Earbuds for Music, Workouts, and Much More!

Bestcovery