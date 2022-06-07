ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Gazette

Police: Saratoga Springs man charged in Oct. 31 Caroline Street stabbing

By Chuck D
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izlmX_0g3KJp7p00
Tyler Lumia - Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 31 stabbing on Caroline Street that sent two people to the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Tyler Lumia, 23, was arrested Sunday night and charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, along with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Lumia is accused of stabbing the two individuals with a knife inside Gaffney’s at the intersection of Caroline and Putnam streets just before 2 a.m. that morning, police said either at the time or Tuesday.

One victim, 35, suffered several stab wounds to his torso and the other victim, 26, suffered what police called a significant cut to one of his hands. Both victims required medical treatment. The older victim was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Lumia was arraigned and ordered held on $20,000 bail, police said.

  • Village of Canajoharie residents pile on criticism for debris remaining on property more than a year...

