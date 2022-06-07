ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bart Shuman returns to VHS as Wildcat Head Baseball Coach

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – VHS principal Dr. Janice Richardson and the Wildcat Nation welcome back Coach Bart Shuman as the Head Baseball Coach for Valdosta High School. VHS principal Dr. Janice Richardson and the Wildcat Nation are proud to welcome back Coach Bart Shuman as the Head Baseball Coach for Valdosta High...

CNHI

Moultrie PCOM student elected to national sports medicine post

MOULTRIE, Ga. — After serving as the Southeast regional representative and then the national vice chair, Trent Griner (DO ‘23) was recently elected as the National Chair of SAOASM – the student section for the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine. Griner has been involved with the...
MOULTRIE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Charles Edward Godair

Charles Edward (Chuck) Godair, 57, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on September 24, 1964, in Lakeland, Georgia and had worked in recent years as a security guard. He was a graduate of Lowndes County High School. Chuck enjoyed going fishing and was an avid football fan. He especially loved listening to classic 70’s and 80’s Rock and Roll.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta resident recognized for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE – Valdosta resident Savannah Sumner has been recognized on Georgia College’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Savannah Sumner of Valdosta, GA, made the Dean’s List at Georgia College. Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their...
valdostatoday.com

VSU congratulates students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University congratulates more than 1,600 students for making the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta native recognized for honors at Lee University

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native, James Norris, earns a spot on the Dean’s List at Lee University for the Spring 2022 semester. Lee University congratulates James Norris of Valdosta, GA, on earning Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Allen Dale Armstrong

Allen Dale Armstrong was born May 25, 1939 and went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wisenbaker) Armstrong; his son and daughter-in-law, Dale & Vivian Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); daughter, Mary Michelle (Missy) Armstrong (Valdosta); son, Gary Allen Armstrong (Dasher); grandson, Dowling Kirk & Olivia Armstrong (Springhill, TN); grandson, Dawson Allen & Sam Armstrong (Jacksonville, FL); grandson, Davis Endsley Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); and granddaughter, Maryalice Dawn & Reed Smith (Nashville, TN). He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Ray & Diane Armstrong(Destin, FL), Berney & Lila Armstrong (Valdosta),Don and Betty Armstrong (Lake City, FL); and sister Alice Fay & Kurt Rodenberg (Ocala, FL); he was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Anita Armstrong Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lois Armstrong of (Ida, LA); brother, Michael Armstrong (Dasher); son, Kirk Vernon Armstrong and daughter, Dawn Armstrong.
VALDOSTA, GA
floridapolitics.com

UF quarterback faces fine of about $375 in speeding case, based on review of similar tickets across Florida

'The judge has discretion basically to do whatever they feel like.'. Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected in a courtroom Wednesday to learn what punishment a judge might hand down if he were convicted of speeding 105 mph. A review of similar traffic cases across Florida indicates he likely would be fined a few hundred dollars and would not lose his license.
FLORIDA STATE
The Albany Herald

Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker dies

ALBANY – Officials at Albany Technical College announced Monday that the school's president, Anthony O. Parker, had passed away in the early hours of Monday morning. Parker served the college and southwest Georgia as ATC president for 27 years. From his first day as an instructor at Augusta Technical...
valdostatoday.com

Pamela Sue Norman Schnitker

Pamela Sue Norman Schnitker, 62, of Hahira, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. A lifelong resident of this area she was born in Valdosta on July 8, 1959 to the late Jack Curtis Norman, Sr. and Ann Pauline Beauchamp Norman. She was a homemaker who loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was very encouraging and proud of her children. She was a compassionate and caring person and a good cook. She loved her dogs, Charlie and Lucky. She was a member of Perimeter Road Baptist Church.
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Veterans State Park has it all!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Established in 1946 as a memorial to U.S. veterans, Georgia Veterans State Park offers an array of recreational activities, including one of the most naturally beautiful Georgia golf courses, four miles of nature trails, and endless opportunities for fishing, boating, and water recreation. To find out...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia: More charges for man acquitted of murdering Tara Grinstead

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man has been indicted on new charges after a jury last month acquitted him of murdering a teacher in 2005. Ryan Duke was acquitted of more serious charges but convicted of concealing the death of onetime beauty queen Tara Grinstead. Duke told jurors his friend, Bo Dukes, actually […]
First Coast News

Early departure will cost Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams his state pension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pay and pension have been a key question since Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced he was stepping down after violating the city charter. The money and benefits he received while living in Nassau County for 14 months have dominated comments on social media, with many opining that he doesn’t deserve them, since the office was officially vacant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Knobby Knees festival will make a racket in downtown Albany on Saturday

ALBANY — Good music, good food and beverages, and a good cause should make for a good time on Saturday for the fourth annual Knobby Knees festival at the Flint River. The festival has been around for seven years, but had different names prior to 2019, the year after the Flint Riverkeeper’s fundraiser moved downtown from the banks of the Muckalee Creek.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU summit provides resources to rural communities

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Rural Development Institute will meet with local leaders in a summit to provide rural communities with development resources. The Rural Development Institute is an extension of Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, where economic and community development professionals and local leaders will meet to participate in an inaugural Summit June 7-9 at the University. Members of the Retail Strategies team are proud to be a part of the event, presenting a session titled, “Retail as a Catalyst for Economic Development.” The program will prepare Georgia’s rural communities to sustain and grow their economies.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

New plaques honor 'The Bottom' in Thomasville

Wakulla’s ‘blessing boxes’ serving crucial role in helping families get food on the table. A volunteer group set up a 10th blessing box in less than a year, helping families get food on the table as costs of living continue to rise. Leon Co. to reclaim property...
eastcobbnews.com

Mt. Bethel, North Ga. Conference file settlement documents

A consent decree between Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and the denomination’s North Georgia Conference has been filed in Cobb Superior Court, and reveals more details beyond last week’s general announcement. We’re reading through the full 125-page settlement (you can read it here), but the main terms are...

