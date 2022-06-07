Bart Shuman returns to VHS as Wildcat Head Baseball Coach

Allen Dale Armstrong was born May 25, 1939 and went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wisenbaker) Armstrong; his son and daughter-in-law, Dale & Vivian Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); daughter, Mary Michelle (Missy) Armstrong (Valdosta); son, Gary Allen Armstrong (Dasher); grandson, Dowling Kirk & Olivia Armstrong (Springhill, TN); grandson, Dawson Allen & Sam Armstrong (Jacksonville, FL); grandson, Davis Endsley Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); and granddaughter, Maryalice Dawn & Reed Smith (Nashville, TN). He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Ray & Diane Armstrong(Destin, FL), Berney & Lila Armstrong (Valdosta),Don and Betty Armstrong (Lake City, FL); and sister Alice Fay & Kurt Rodenberg (Ocala, FL); he was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Anita Armstrong Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lois Armstrong of (Ida, LA); brother, Michael Armstrong (Dasher); son, Kirk Vernon Armstrong and daughter, Dawn Armstrong.

