North of Barnegat Inlet, they’re killies. South of the Ocean County tempestuous ingress, they are minnies (or minnows). By either moniker, this fave flounder bait is in short supply along with different parts of the Jersey coast, including Delaware Bay, and with the full moon coming next Tuesday, well, it’s going to be a challenge, for sure as the killie behavior gets really funky during this period.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO