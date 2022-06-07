ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Multiple firearms and narcotics recovered in Thurston County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rwtap_0g3KIrvU00
Photo courtesy of the Thurston County Sheriffs Department

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 42-year-old man in possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple firearms, and narcotics, the department announced on Tuesday.

On June 3, deputies stopped the man, who was driving a stolen pickup truck in the 1400 block of Marvin Rd NE.

Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and found rifles, handguns, a revolver and a shotgun.

Deputies also found narcotics including suspected fentanyl, Xanax, meth and heroin.

The man was booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County deputy on the run since being charged with felony arrested in California

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy charged with a felony in May for trashing his family home was arrested last week in California and fired by the department Wednesday. Michael A. Phipps, 49, is suspected of causing at least $50,000 in damage to his and his wife’s Eatonville home in May, according to court documents. He faces a charge of first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest last month.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Restricts DUI-Related Pursuits

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has issued a directive to its deputies limiting them from pursuing drivers suspected of driving under the influence in a move office leaders say is intended to encourage deputies to pause and fully consider the threat to public safety before they initiate a DUI-related pursuit.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

One killed in multi-vehicle collision in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a driver has died after the vehicle he was in collided with a dump truck Thursday morning. Investigators say the sedan had been reported stolen just prior to the crash after it was left running outside a store in Lakewood. The...
SPANAWAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Narcotics#Heroin#Xanax#Cox Media Group
crossvillenews1st.com

THREE ARRESTED FOR 5.5 LBS OF FENTANYL WHILE MNPD INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested and 5.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized Tuesday afternoon as Metro police continues its investigation into fentanyl distribution across Nashville. According to a MNPD release, after a hand-to-hand transaction involving 2.2 pounds of fentanyl was witnessed, three suspects were taken into...
NASHVILLE, TN
q13fox.com

Police search for suspects in Olympia gas station robbery

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police are searching for two suspects after a gas station robbery in Olympia last week. The robbery happened at 2:45 a.m. at the Chevron gas station at 3200 Pacific Avenue on June 3. Police said two men with face coverings entered the store. One of the two...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Detectives: Killing of Washington family linked to drugs

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Three men accused of killing a Washington state family five years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as detectives asserted the killings were about “drugs and money” and warned that further arrests could come for “people who were dishonest with us.”. The...
ottumwaradio.com

Lakewood, WA Man Accused of Stealing $15,000

Ottumwa police say a Lakewood, Washington man stole $15,000 from a female victim. 31-year-old Oyewale Asagade has been charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to court records, on January 21, Asagade wrote two fraudulent checks, with him listed as the intended payee. Asagade then signed the checks and received the money without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
OTTUMWA, IA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
112K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy