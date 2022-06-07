Multiple firearms and narcotics recovered in Thurston County

Photo courtesy of the Thurston County Sheriffs Department

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 42-year-old man in possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple firearms, and narcotics, the department announced on Tuesday.

On June 3, deputies stopped the man, who was driving a stolen pickup truck in the 1400 block of Marvin Rd NE.

Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and found rifles, handguns, a revolver and a shotgun.

Deputies also found narcotics including suspected fentanyl, Xanax, meth and heroin.

The man was booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

