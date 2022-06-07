Two people arrested after robbery and shooting in Parkville last month

The aunt, and guardian, of a three-year-old girl murdered in Belcamp on June 3, 2022, has been arrested and charged with her murder. On June 3, 2022, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Ashmead Square for the report of a juvenile in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies located a small child in the living room area of the home, with medics already attempting life-saving efforts. The child, identified as Maria Louellen Barlow, was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
Comments / 0