Two people arrested after robbery and shooting in Parkville last month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. Investigators believe a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Police believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of the Jeep’s white fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. They expect that the vehicle has front-end damage, likely on the passenger’s side. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO