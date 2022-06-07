ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Two people arrested after robbery and shooting in Parkville last month

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a robbery in Parkville that led to an off-duty police officer firing shots at the suspects. Police also...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police ID 2 Men Killed In Quadruple Baltimore Shooting

Two men who died in a quadruple shooting in Baltimore have been identified, authorities say. Darren Barnes, 22, and Craig Phillips Jr. 19, were killed on the 5500 block of Plainview Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, according to Baltimore Police. The two other victims who were injured in...
BALTIMORE, MD
daggerpress.com

Belcamp Woman Arrested in Murder of Her 3-Yr-Old Niece

The aunt, and guardian, of a three-year-old girl murdered in Belcamp on June 3, 2022, has been arrested and charged with her murder. On June 3, 2022, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Ashmead Square for the report of a juvenile in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies located a small child in the living room area of the home, with medics already attempting life-saving efforts. The child, identified as Maria Louellen Barlow, was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
BELCAMP, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle Of Interest Sought In Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. Investigators believe a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Police believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of the Jeep’s white fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. They expect that the vehicle has front-end damage, likely on the passenger’s side. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Man Stabbed Two In Bar Fight: Police

A suspect in a Glen Burnie bar fight that left two people injured late last month has been arrested, authorities say. Irfan Matsimala Faruq Simms, 43, is accused of stabbing a man and woman in Clauss Liquors with an unknown object around 10:30 p.m. on May 25. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 8, according to Anne Arundel Police.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Make Second Arrest In Death Of Man Found Behind Funeral Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have made a second arrest in the murder of a man found dead behind an Anne Arundel County funeral home. Devin Garrett Twigg, 18, of Nottingham, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, Anne Arundel County Police said Wednesday. Police in March announced the arrest of Jaden Crowner, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, who is charged with first-degree murder and firearm offenses. The charges stem from the death of Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old man whose body was found in February behind a funeral home on Ritchie Highway. It is unclear what led authorities to identify Crowner or Twigg as suspects in Freeman’s killing. Crowner faces a separate set of murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Annapolis. Both Crowner and Twigg remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Baltimore Police#Violent Crime#Baltimore County Police
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot near Coppin State University in West Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Thursday near Coppin State University in West Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of Evergreen Street around 7:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City teenagers arrested for armed carjacking in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Three teenagers were arrested for a carjacking in Lansdowne just after midnight yesterday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. The police department says two of the suspects are 14 years old and the third one is 15 years old. They are all from Baltimore City, according to police.
LANSDOWNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Wounded, 3 Fatally, In Pair Of Northeast Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were wounded, three of them fatally, in two shootings that unfolded 45 minutes apart Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore. Officers were initially called about 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. A 22-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Two others, ages 18 and 23, were taken to a local hospital. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victims were sitting outside a nearby home when a gunman came up...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police arrest two suspects in connection with Hillendale robbery

HILLENDALE, MD—Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery that occurred on May 5 in Hillendale. The incident occurred in the 1100-block of Deanwood Road (21234) when Adnan Hussain, an off-duty officer with the Maryland-National Capital Police-Montgomery County Division was attempting to purchase a Playstation 5. Hussain shot two suspects after being robbed of the $440 he had … Continue reading "Police arrest two suspects in connection with Hillendale robbery" The post Police arrest two suspects in connection with Hillendale robbery appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police arrest BPD officer on weapons charges

A Baltimore City police officer is in custody in Baltimore County on weapons charges. Baltimore County police confirm they arrested Thomas Kirby Jr. and online court records show he's charged with assault and gun charges, stemming from an incident on May 29. City police confirm Kirby is an officer in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction In Death Of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Dawnta Harris, who was handed a life sentence in the 2018 killing of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio when he was 17. “Justice prevailed again today in the case against the suspect charged in the heinous murder of Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt in a statement. “I want to thank the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and all of the members of our Department who worked tirelessly to bring justice for Amy. Please continue to keep her family, friends, and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy