The ballot is set for the November general election in Trigg County while the race for sheriff continues to draw write-in interest. There will be nine candidates for six seats for a two-year term on Cadiz City Council. The six incumbents — Brian Futrell, Susie Hendricks, Susan Bryant, Bob Noel, Frankie Phillips, and Brenda Price — have all filed for another term. They will face a challenge from Dustin Gilbert, Tim Bridges, and former councilwoman Jeannie Bodine. The top six vote-getters earn a spot on the city’s governing body.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO