ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

How Bike Racks Are Weaponized To Displace Unhoused People

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an article in the Portland Mercury, Alex Zielinski describes “perhaps the most Portland form of ‘hostile architecture’: bike racks.” A set of 22 bike racks was mysteriously installed on a block of NW Broadway, prompting questions about who installed them...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 45

? Mac
2d ago

because they don't want people setting up tents in front of their establishment they are wrong?I don't think so.the city wants to allow because it drives away customers,no customers how can they stay open and when they are forced to closed due to no traffic because homeless people are camping in front of their business they are forced to close and the an apartment complex gets built there.thats the cities goal,to force closure of all the small business owners and do what they please with the property.smh

Reply
32
BBQ-N-BEER
2d ago

I don't even need to read the story, I can tell by the words " weaponized" and " unhoused " that a left wind nut job wrote it.

Reply(3)
35
real_snoopster
2d ago

I heard on the radio yesterday that the state has spent two billion dollars on homeless in the last 10 years. it hasn't helped. obviously we need to try new approach

Reply(7)
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
kptv.com

Portland property owner installing bike racks to deter camping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After months of camping, crime, and drug use outside one of his buildings in downtown Portland, real estate mogul and philanthropist, Jordan Schnitzer, is using bike racks to clean up the sidewalk. Schnitzer installed about two dozen metal bike racks along the block of Northwest Broadway...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The right way to use headlights | Driving Me Crazy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Headlights illuminate the road ahead and alert other people of their presence. Some drivers use them to communicate with others, while other drivers don’t use them at all — even in the rain. One of the more frequent complaints from KGW viewers pertains to...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Racks#Vehicles#The Portland Mercury
Portland Tribune

Portland Oregon's trash clean up continues

Nonprofit's Beautification Team shovels trash into truck beside freeways and in neighborhoods between homeless camps, often employing formerly unhoused people Portland's clean-up continues. A paid crew from Cultivate Initiatives was out cleaning up trash between tents under the I-205 flyover at Southeast Powell Boulevard on Tuesday morning, June 7. Media consultant Davy Hall filmed the men of the Cultivate Initiatives Beautification Team as they shoveled wet clothing, food waste, human waste, syringes and discarded camping gear into bins and piled it on the back of a truck. The crew worked swiftly even as tent inhabitants walked past them between...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
pdxmonthly.com

Seaside, Oregon, Is a Hesher Sanditon and We’re Here for It

Take an edible and fly a kite, eat something fried, feed the seals, and love every second. Sure, all the cool kids head to Astoria or Manzanita for their coast getaways. You can read about those in the surrounding pages. But face it: Seaside is more fun. Seaside, Oregon, is a magical place where the sunset looks like watermelon saltwater taffy and you can feed sardines to barking, clapping seals at a defunct Gilded Age natatorium. OK, yes, if you ask why the wolf eel is depressed someone might respond, “They just look like that,” and the teens running the vintage carousel a few blocks away might be high. That is the charm of Seaside.
SEASIDE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Palms Motel Could Become Apartments

PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
PORTLAND, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Vancouver City Council discusses I-5 tolls

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s locally preferred alternative — something that has been years in the making — is circulating to local agencies before it can progress to the next project phase. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program administrator, introduced his presentation Monday evening during a Vancouver...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy