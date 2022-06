Flo Rida, perhaps best known for his 2007 hit “Low,” is officially coming to Jersey City next month. Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced via press release on June 8th that Flo Rida is going to be the headliner for the 2022 Jersey City’s Fourth of July Celebration. Also set to perform are FunkFlex and Shaquille O’Neal, who has taken up DJing in recent years under the name DJ Diesel. Previously, this waterfront event has attracted about 150,000 people from all over the tri-state area. There will also, of course, be fireworks to watch as well. Read on for what we know about Jersey City’s Fourth of July Celebration 2022.

