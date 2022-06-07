Felicia Stolusky appointed to Baltimore County BOE, replacing Cheryl Pasteur

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed retired Baltimore County Public Schools educator Felicia Stolusky to serve on the Baltimore County Board of Education, BCPS announced June 3.

The Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission nominated Stolusky, in addition to Hogan’s appointment, to fill the remaining term of former board member Cheryl Pasteur, who resigned in February.

Pasteur, a former District 2 representative, served as the BOE vice chair. She was originally elected to the board in 2018, and had to step down after announcing her candidacy for a House of Delegates seat.

Stolusky will officially join the 12-member board after being sworn in by the Clerk of the County. Her six-month term will end Dec. 2.

“I look forward to working hard for the betterment of the Baltimore County Public School System,” said Stolusky, a Towson University graduate and Owings Mills resident.

Stolusky brings a wealth of experience to the BOE, being involved in the county school system for more than 20 years.

“I look forward to working closely with Mrs. Stolusky,” BCPS Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said. “I am certain that the Board and our school system will benefit from her unique perspective and rich experiences as a former BCPS educator.”

A BCPS middle school teacher from 1997 until her retirement in 2016, Stolusky went on to work as a substitute teacher from 2016 to 2020. BOE Chair Julie Henn, likewise, anticipates working alongside Stolusky.

“We look forward to welcoming Mrs. Stolusky to the Board of Education,” Henn said according to a BCPS statement.

“Her vast knowledge of the school system obtained through multiple roles – middle school teacher, substitute teacher, parent, and community advocate – will enrich our work as the governing body for the school system, as we seek in every way to ensure that every student receives the highest quality education to graduate career and college ready.”