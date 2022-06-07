ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Felicia Stolusky appointed to Baltimore County BOE, replacing Cheryl Pasteur

By Staff Report
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvCW9_0g3KHTyN00

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed retired Baltimore County Public Schools educator Felicia Stolusky to serve on the Baltimore County Board of Education, BCPS announced June 3.

The Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission nominated Stolusky, in addition to Hogan’s appointment, to fill the remaining term of former board member Cheryl Pasteur, who resigned in February.

Pasteur, a former District 2 representative, served as the BOE vice chair. She was originally elected to the board in 2018, and had to step down after announcing her candidacy for a House of Delegates seat.

Stolusky will officially join the 12-member board after being sworn in by the Clerk of the County. Her six-month term will end Dec. 2.

“I look forward to working hard for the betterment of the Baltimore County Public School System,” said Stolusky, a Towson University graduate and Owings Mills resident.

Stolusky brings a wealth of experience to the BOE, being involved in the county school system for more than 20 years.

“I look forward to working closely with Mrs. Stolusky,” BCPS Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said. “I am certain that the Board and our school system will benefit from her unique perspective and rich experiences as a former BCPS educator.”

A BCPS middle school teacher from 1997 until her retirement in 2016, Stolusky went on to work as a substitute teacher from 2016 to 2020. BOE Chair Julie Henn, likewise, anticipates working alongside Stolusky.

“We look forward to welcoming Mrs. Stolusky to the Board of Education,” Henn said according to a BCPS statement.

“Her vast knowledge of the school system obtained through multiple roles – middle school teacher, substitute teacher, parent, and community advocate – will enrich our work as the governing body for the school system, as we seek in every way to ensure that every student receives the highest quality education to graduate career and college ready.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County School Board Bans Pride Flags On School Property

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County board of education on Wednesday night approved a policy banning the display of the rainbow Pride flag in the classroom. Under the policy, only the Maryland state flag, Carroll County flag, banners for academic achievement, sports tournament banners, pro and college sports team banners, and flags from other countries that are part of a multi-national display “provided that no such flags may be as large or as prominent as the current American flag” are allowed on school property. The board approved the regulation by a vote of 4-1. The policy does not impact what students and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ball Appoints 7 Members To Howard County’s New Police Accountability Board

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday appointed seven members to the newly established Police Accountability Board. The board will review the outcome of all complaints against the Howard County Police Department and determine discipline for officers, and appoint members to Charging Committees and Trial Boards. Members will also accept complaints from citizens and forward them to law enforcement. In a report published annually, the board will identify trends in disciplinary action and make recommendations to improve accountability. “I thank the inaugural members of this important board for their willingness to serve our community,” said Ball. “Howard County’s Police Accountability...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
City
Owings Mills, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Refers Audit Of ‘Grade-Fixing Scheme’ In Baltimore High Schools To State Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution. The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years. “The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Three retiring Perry Hall Middle School educators recognized

PERRY HALL, MD—Three retiring Perry Hall Middle School educators were recognized this week. Tammy Mills, Patricia Chlan, and Leslie Klock are retiring from Baltimore County Public Schools after this school year. Councilman David Marks, Delegate Harry Bhandari, and Senator Kathy Klausmeier recognized the trio on Tuesday afternoon. “Congratulations and thank you to Tammy Mills, Patricia Chlan, and Leslie Klock on … Continue reading "Three retiring Perry Hall Middle School educators recognized" The post Three retiring Perry Hall Middle School educators recognized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced that, following County Council approval, Baltimore County will now offer a Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) for police officers and firefighters hired after July 1, 2007. The program allows these employees who stay with the County for three years beyond their normal service retirement to earn a lump sum payment upon … Continue reading "Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters" The post Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Bcps#District 2#Boe#Towson University
CBS Baltimore

Storms Leave Trail Of Damage In Howard & Baltimore Counties

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County residents and utility crews were picking up the pieces Thursday, a day after storms swept through, toppling trees, flooding dozens of roads and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses. Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Howard and Baltimore counties as the worst of the storm bore down on the area. It’s estimated that over two inches of rain fell in a two-hour window, raising water levels in flood-prone areas like Ellicott City, and strong winds left behind a trail of damage. Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Howard County...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

OP-ED | Wastewater bailout dollars get flushed down the drain

When hundreds of millions of Americans flush their toilets every day, they reasonably expect that their local wastewater systems will take care of the rest. While most of the time this works out swimmingly, pipes and sewers can certainly cause a stink and wear out. One recent, high-profile example of this is Baltimore’s Back River water treatment plant where there are rampant and unlawful discharges of human waste into the ecosystem. President Biden and his Congressional allies believe that throwing more money at the problem can fix wastewater woes, but the reality is that taxpayer funding can easily be mismanaged by bureaucrats with little know-how or incentive to get the job done. Policymakers need to think outside the box to ensure smooth sailing beneath the drain.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Carroll County Schools Dismiss Students Early Due To Power Outages

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Carroll County schools dismissed students early Thursday due to power outages. Cranberry Station Elementary School and Winters Mill High School sent students home at 12:15 p.m., Carroll County Public Schools said. The school district said Cranberry Station does not have phone or internet service, while Winters Mill has phone service and limited internet. The district plans to update families on the status of after-school activities sometime Thursday afternoon.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

Mosby addresses understaffing reports in office during City Council meeting

Things got heated Monday night at Baltimore City Council budget hearings. The Ways and Means Committee heard from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office about reports that they are severely understaffed. It was more than a budget hearing for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office at city council Monday. State's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Executive addresses concerns over public safety

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A deadly police involved shooting in Towson over the weekend leaves a Baltimore County police officer recovering and raises concern over the county's safety. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski told Fox45 News that despite public perception of increased crime, the county's data shows the opposite trend,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Avenue News

The Avenue News

Essex, MD
157
Followers
89
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Essex and the surrounding markets since 1974

 https://www.avenuenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy