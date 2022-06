Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we know how important it is to get your dad or the dad figure in your life a thoughtful and personal gift. Coming up with gift ideas for Dad in the Hoboken + Jersey City area can be challenging, since there are so many great options to choose from — so we’ve compiled a list of Father’s Day gift ideas to help make things a little easier. Read on for some inspiration for Father’s Day gifts in the Hoboken + Jersey City area this year.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO