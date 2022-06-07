Stringer selected to sophomore all-star game

Brandon Aaron Blakey, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin, in Elizabethtown. He was 41 years of age. Brandon was born in Elizabethtown on June 29, 1980, son of Gary and Mary Aaron Blakey. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. Before starting a family, Brandon played, wrote, produced and recorded his own music. He attended French Valley Methodist Church, of Russell Springs, and College Heights Methodist Church, in Elizabethtown.
