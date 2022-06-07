Stringer selected to sophomore all-star game

Kathy J. Haynes-Ellis, of Russell Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 68 years of age. Born July 30, 1953, in Somerset, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Betty Watkins Haynes. Kathy was a former clerk at South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She turned a hobby of growing flowers and herbs into a business of making handcrafted bath and body products, which she aptly named “Preserving Thyme.” Kathy was also a member of the Sheltowee Artisan Guild. In her free time, she enjoyed boating and being out on the lake. Kathy was an animal-lover and enjoyed all of her “critters.” She also had a deep love for her family and she will be missed by all that knew her.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO