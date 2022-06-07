ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Stringer selected to sophomore all-star game

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell County Laker Baseball sophomore Trace Stringer has been selected for the Kentucky Sophomore...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Laker Baseball to take on Woodford County in state semifinals

The Russell County Laker Baseball team will take on the Woodford County Yellow Jackets in the semifinals of the Clark’s Pump – N – Shop KHSAA Baseball State Tournament on Friday. The 4th Region Champion Lakers will take on the 8th Region Champion Yellow Jackets at 11:30...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Co. FFA students bringing home state titles

The Russell County High School FFA is bringing home two state championships from the 93rd annual Kentucky FFA Convention in Lexington. Callie Reynolds took first place in the High Individual Horse Judging category and Bryanna Smith claimed first in Dairy Impromptu Speaking. The Russell County FFA Chapter also received a...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Brandon Aaron Blakey, age 41, of Elizabethtown

Brandon Aaron Blakey, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin, in Elizabethtown. He was 41 years of age. Brandon was born in Elizabethtown on June 29, 1980, son of Gary and Mary Aaron Blakey. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. Before starting a family, Brandon played, wrote, produced and recorded his own music. He attended French Valley Methodist Church, of Russell Springs, and College Heights Methodist Church, in Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Tammy LaFavers, age 57, of Jamestown

Tammy LaFavers, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 57 years of age. Born November 1, 1964, in Somerset, she was a daughter of the late William Clifford and Ruth Hill Cox. Tammy enjoyed drawing and doing diamond painting artwork. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her best friend, Brenda Wooldridge, and her beloved cat, Blue.
JAMESTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
Russell County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
lakercountry.com

Westerfield talks about summer at RCPL

Russell County Public Library Director Lindsey Westerfield recently spoke to WJRS News about what’s available at the library this summer. Zac Oakes is the News and Sports Director for LakerCountry.com and Laker Country WJRS 104.9 FM.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Kathy J. Haynes-Ellis, age 68 of Russell Springs

Kathy J. Haynes-Ellis, of Russell Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 68 years of age. Born July 30, 1953, in Somerset, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Betty Watkins Haynes. Kathy was a former clerk at South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She turned a hobby of growing flowers and herbs into a business of making handcrafted bath and body products, which she aptly named “Preserving Thyme.” Kathy was also a member of the Sheltowee Artisan Guild. In her free time, she enjoyed boating and being out on the lake. Kathy was an animal-lover and enjoyed all of her “critters.” She also had a deep love for her family and she will be missed by all that knew her.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Friday events at the Russell County Fair

The Russell County Fair continues this evening with events beginning at 6 p.m. Starting at 6 will be the Beef Show and the Paradise Amusements Carnival. Then at 7, the TNT Truck and Tractor Pull will take place on the main track. At 7:30 p.m., the annual karaoke contest will...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Ballot drawing held today

The drawing for ballot positions in the November election will take place today. The ballot draw will take place today at 2 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. The draw is open to the public. Elections that will be contested in November include the race...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Centre College#Batting Average#Rbi
lakercountry.com

Ballot positions revealed

The drawing for ballot position in Russell County was held yesterday, and is, as follows:. *The position of Russell County Judge-Executive is a partisan race, so the ballot position order is determined by the winner of the State of Kentucky, in the last Presidential race. The winner of KY was Republican Donald Trump, so the Republican candidate is listed first.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Events for Thursday at the Fair

Multiple events will take place this evening at the Russell County Jaycees Fair. The action gets underway this evening with the Fresh off the Farm Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. The Paradise Amusements Carnival will also get underway at 6 p.m. On the back track, the championship draft...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Air ambulance company cuts ribbon on new Somerset base

The Lake Cumberland Regional Airport’s newest tenant is PHI Air Medical, according to a report in the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset. Known by many as one of the two most frequently used air ambulances in the region, PHI has been serving the Lake Cumberland area up until now from either its London or Monticello bases.
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Intermittent ramp closures Thursday-Friday at Nancy exit on parkway

There will be intermittent ramp closures happening Thursday, June 9th and Friday, June 10th at the Nancy exit (Exit 78) on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in neighboring Pulaski County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 Office in Somerset. The ramp closures are due to crews performing...
NANCY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakercountry.com

16 COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 16 new COVID cases in Russell County last week. Statewide, COVID cases are rising, as is the positivity rate which was recorded at 12.4 percent Monday. Neighboring Pulaski County recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases last week. On Monday, the department of health reported...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed today at RS City Park

The monthly commodity giveaway happening today takes place at a new location. Commodities will now be distributed at the Russell Springs City Park, beginning at noon today until all commodities are given away. This will be a drive-through only event and no one will be permitted to leave their vehicle.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Man airlifted from dump truck collision on Hwy 80 this week

A Taylor County man was airlifted following an auto accident on Highway 80 earlier this week. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 a.m. Monday, Adair County 911 received a call about an overturned dump truck located 9 miles east of Columbia on Highway 80. Deputy...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Albany woman indicted, arrested following death of her child

A 21-year-old Albany woman, Hailey Harber, has been arrested on Clinton County indictment charges, according to reports. The charges stem from the death of Harber’s infant child. The charges returned by the grand jury in neighboring Clinton County include reckless homicide, criminal abuse first degree (child 12 or under), and hindering prosecution or apprehension second degree.
lakercountry.com

Parkway ramp closures today, tomorrow at Nancy exit

After being rescheduled earlier in the week, transportation cabinet officials say there will be ramp closures and today and tomorrow at the Nancy exit (Exit 78) on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in neighboring Pulaski County. The ramp closures are due to crews performing paving operations, according to the...
NANCY, KY
lakercountry.com

Arrests made in separate incidents all include drugs, among other charges

A Somerset man was arrested on drug and other charges by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Charles Back, age 43, was arrested by Trooper Billy Begley on charges of possession of a controlled substance second degree – drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Back was also served with a parole violation warrant.
SOMERSET, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy