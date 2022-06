A Crofton man was charged with possession of drugs and resisting arrest after being given a trespass warning for a Hopkinsville business Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Dodge Store on West 7th Street to give 40-year-old Bailey Brasher a trespass warning and he was found to have a warrant out of Hopkins County. He reportedly resisted arrest and poured out a liquid believed to be heroin after he was taken into custody he was also found to have a spoon and a needle with a residue and blood on it.

CROFTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO