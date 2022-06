A two-mile stretch of I-24 in Trigg County will be restricted to one lane starting Monday in order for concrete repairs to be made. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24 between the 66 and 68-mile markers between the Cadiz and Julien exits will be affected starting Monday. Officials say it should take about two weeks to complete the road work.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO