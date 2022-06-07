ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

Students charged with raising Confederate flag at La Plata school

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
 2 days ago

A pair of La Plata High School students have been charged with allegedly hanging a Confederate flag on the flagpole at the school on May 18.

Charging documents identified Jimmy Matthew Tippett, 18, of Nanjemoy and Nicholas Clay Underwood, 18, of Cobb Island as being charged with three misdemeanors for disturbing school operations, trespassing on school grounds, and trespassing and damaging property at the school.

According to charging documents, surveillance footage allegedly showed Tippett and Underwood entering school grounds via an access road in the rear parking lot of the school.

Both men were allegedly caught on camera manipulating the flag pole and raising the flag before leaving the school in the direction of Box Elder Road.

Charging documents state that Tippett allegedly sent a message on Snapchat stating, “There’s now a Confederate flag on the LPHS flagpole.” That message was handed over to deputies by a witness who identified Tippett and Underwood.

The witness also alleged that Tippett admitted to them that he and Underwood were responsible for the flag raising.

A review of Tippett’s phone, obtained via a search and seizure warrant, allegedly revealed text messages between Tippett and another individual in which Tippett admitted to raising the flag, according to charging documents.

During a review of Underwood’s phone, obtained through the same search warrant, it was discovered that Underwood and Tippett were allegedly together for several hours at Tippett’s home before the alleged incident.

A trace of phone location services allegedly showed Tippett and Underwood in front of the school eight minutes before the alleged flag raising.

According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, administrative sanctions were also taken by the Charles County public school system against the students.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who want to provide information but remain anonymous can contact the Charles County Public Schools’ confidential tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Racial slur at ball field under investigation

In a separate incident, the Charles sheriff’s office is investigating a racial slur that was spray painted into the dirt at a baseball field at the Elks Lodge in Newburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident was reported by employees on May 31.

The slur was found surrounded by other writing that was not racially biased in context, but a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would not elaborate due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to provide information but remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Comments / 1

Sheila Dawson Nimmerrichter
2d ago

too be sure these kids know better than intentional affliction of pain. No excuse for this just none..

Reply
5
