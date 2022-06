Australia’s Grace Brown claimed her first Women’s Tour stage victory and the overall lead with two days to go after a sprint finish in Welshpool. Brown, riding for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, was part of a three-rider surge at the end of the 144.8km fourth stage from Wrexham. She held off the challenge of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), who, despite making a break for the line, finished third behind Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon/Sram).

CYCLING ・ 12 HOURS AGO