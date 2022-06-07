FREE Child Car Seat Check At Chillicothe Fire Department

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 147 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 10:32 am, Officer out at Courthouse in reference sexual assault case involving a juvenile. Information received, report taken and investigation continues. 1:13 pm, Officers conducted a warrant service in the 900 block of Third...
The roads in Livingston County closed Wednesday due to tubes washing out will be repaired as soon as possible. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says one of the repairs should be taken care of next week. They will re-use the tube that had washed out if possible. The second repair, on...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several incidents and investigations since late May. Some of them include:. May 29 at 4:23 p.m. LCSO investigated a trespassing complaint in Ludlow. May 30 at 10:09 a.m. LCSO began an investigation of possible burglary and theft from an unoccupied building in Dawn.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were seriously hurt after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 54 near County Road 737 east of Mexico, Missouri. MoDOT alerted drivers just after 7:50 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between State Highway 19 and Route B. The crash involved a semi-truck and garbage truck, according to
The post Two men were seriously injured after Audrain County wreck on Highway 54 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Chillicothe man sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Moniteau County Tuesday afternoon, June 7th. The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance took 58-year-old Donald Webb to University Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 70-year-old Dora Chambers of Jefferson City, was also taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday. At about 2:00 pm, Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 46-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe on a warrant for alleged DWI. Bond was set at $30,000, cash only. At about 3:15 pm,...
A Chillicothe man will return to Linn County Court on June 23rd. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William P Devoy for the first appearance on an alleged probation violation. Gaunt plead guilty to charges of non-support in January of 2017 and was sentenced to probation that was to be complete this year. The judge had extended the probation an additional year, starting January 5th.
The Trenton Police Department has provided more information on an incident at 10th and Laclede streets on June 6th in which a truck’s towed unit caught on an electrical line. Thirty-five-year-old Gale Roy Fountain Junior of Kirksville was the driver of the truck, owned by Arctic Glacier USA Incorporated...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged confrontation after reported careless and imprudent driving Saturday evening, June 4th and dealt with an allegedly disruptive juvenile on June 6th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office was responding to the careless and imprudent driving in Ludlow, but the only...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Tuesday. 36-year-old Stephanie Jane Johnson of Chillicothe was arrested out of state on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. She is awaiting extradition.
Trenton firefighters responded to a report of an arching power line at 1000 Laclede in Trenton. The call came in Monday at about 10:00 am. The Fire Department arrived and found the line arcing at the electric meter. Trenton Municipal Utilities disconnected the power. The fire department put out a small fire on the outside of the basement door.
Two MoDOT projects in the area will start Monday. The resurfacing project on US 36 in Livingston county that had been delayed from early this week has been pushed back again. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the contractor, Herzog Contracting Corp is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 13.
SEDALIA, MO - Sedalia police Tuesday shared with the public part of an investigation into a burglary at a local business. Police, in a Facebook post, say a "substantial" amount of property damage was caused during the burglary, which allegedly took place in the early morning of May 23. The...
MOBERLY, Mo. — A mid-Missouri woman has been arrested and charged following the death of a dog. KRCG-TV reports that Brianna Lingo, 29, of Moberly, was taken into custody early Thursday morning. Officers with the Moberly Police Department were called around 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Wightman...
The student representative to the University of Missouri Board of Curators was killed in a crash Wednesday that police reportedly say was caused by a suspected intoxicated driver.
The post Student representative to UM Board of Curators dies in crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jennifer Marie Elwell of Warsaw, MO was arrested on 6/3/2022 for stealing-shoplifting. Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/4/2022 for burglary in the 2nd degree, making a false report and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Jacob Dale Carver of Holden, MO was issued a...
A 31-year-old Independence man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities were dispatched to the report of a female calling 9-1-1 and saying she needed a doctor in Lafayette County. A Lexington Police report says on Sunday, June 5, 2022, an officer was notified while en route that the female...
Two 17-year-old boys sustained injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning three miles north of New Cambria Wednesday evening June 8th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver from Callao received moderate injuries and the passenger from New Cambria received minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Eagles Bearcat Aerie and Auxiliary No. 3669 will hold their first poker run and it will benefit the Bryan Arnold family. Registration for Saturday’s ride starts at noon. The ride is at 1 p.m from the aerie located at 29997 U.S. Highway 71, Maryville, MO 64468.
A semi with a trailer on Monday struck a low-hanging electric line on East 10th Street in Trenton causing the utility pole to break which pulled the overhead line from the meter at the house. That created an arc until the power was disconnected. Fire Chief Brandon Gibler also reported...
Comments / 0