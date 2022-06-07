ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0l1c_0g3KDtId00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman carrying his child. Pete Anthony Gonzales, 29, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 3300 block of N Jackson Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with the “extremely distraught” victim and her father.

According to the father, he called 911 after he found his daughter and her boyfriend, identified as Gonzales, arguing inside their shared home. He said when the argument escalated, he found Gonzales holding his daughter against a wall. When the victim called to her father for help, the dad said he placed himself between the couple. After a brief fight between the two men, Gonzales reportedly ran from the home.

The victim, who said she was three months pregnant with Gonzales’ child, told police Gonzales approached her in the house and tried to drag her to a nearby bathroom. When the victim resisted, Gonzales reportedly began yelling and then threw the victim on the couch and choked her. According to the victim, Gonzales then picked her up and threw her against the wall before grabbing her by her shoulders and her hair to keep her pinned.

Officers said the victim had visible bruises to her neck and was visibly upset that the incident had occurred in front of children. Officers also stated the furniture and decorations inside the living room were displaced and it was clear a fight had taken place inside the home.

Police later found Gonzales and he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $35,000. According to jail records, Gonzales has been arrested multiple times since 2009 on multiple driving related offenses, as well as drug possession, assault, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, parole violations, and escaping while in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested, charged with stalking daughter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she stalked and threatened her daughter. Amy Burton, 40, has been charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 8800 block of Rice […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman sentenced in twin deaths

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Sentencing in the trial of Angelica Garcia concluded today. The judge sentenced Garcia to 20 years and a $5,000 fine on count 1. As well as 20 years and a $5,000 fine on count 2. She will have to serve one sentence before beginning the other.
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Fort Worth man died at a Lubbock hospital after a crash in Andrews County Sunday afternoon. DPS officials say the crash happened on SH 115 at FM 181, 13 miles west of Andrews. Investigators say driver Terrence Vereecke, 40, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection and was struck by a semi.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Gonzales, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

A local food truck that was broken into has gone missing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month. According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man arrested in connection with Odessa burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a home and then led law enforcement on a brief chase. Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, has been charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, and Public Intoxication.  According to an […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#911#Nexstar#Violent Crime#Kmid#N Jackson Avenue
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigates package theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department says that he was caught on camera stealing a package from someone’s porch. Officers need your help identifying this delivery driver who was delivering food to a home on May 30th, when he stole an Amazon package that was sitting in front of […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
cbs7.com

Trial in deaths of 6-year-old twins begins in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The trial of Angelica Garcia began Monday with jury selection and opening statements. Garcia is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On July 3rd, 2019, authorities allege Garcia was driving drunk when she struck and killed...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Andrews County crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign intersection. Troopers reported that the accident happened on June 5th around 1:18 pm on SH 115 at FM 181, just 13 miles west of Andrews. According to […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

17-year-old arrested in connection with February burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen was arrested late last month after police said he, and two friends burglarized a business and stole Star Wars collectibles. Isiah Taboada, 17 has been charged with Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on February 26, a business owner called the Odessa Police Department to report that three unknown people had […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman.  24-year-old Baily Mata was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on May 31. Mata stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The last time anyone saw Mata, she was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal Crash in Martin County results in arrest

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, a man is dead after a crash in Martin County Sunday afternoon. Paul Golibart,59, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital. Golibart was riding a motorcycle while a semi-truck was traveling west on SH 176. The semi turned north onto...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy