ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR FISHERY ENHANCEMENT DERBY BANQUET

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Tickets are still available for Friday’s Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Banquet. The evening is being held in...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
kqennewsradio.com

SPRING GARDEN TOUR JUNE 18TH

The League of Women Voters Umpqua Valley is holding its Spring Garden Tour on Saturday June 18th. Those taking part will tour six gardens around the area. Working artists with art available for purchase and live musicians will also be there. Advance tickets are available for $15 at:. *While Away...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DOG FESTIVAL LAUNCHES NEW NON-PROFIT

The annual dog festival known as “Woofstock” has launched a new nonprofit organization registered with the State of Oregon under the name Umpqua Woofstock Festival. A release said the upcoming festival on June 18th will mark the retirement of the previously named Sutherlin Woofstock Festival and launch the new design for Umpqua Woofstock Festival. The event will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOVIES IN THE PARK PLANNED FOR FRIDAY

Movies in the Park is planned for Friday night at Stewart Park. The start of the series was delayed due to rain last Friday. It is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union and presented by Roseburg Parks and Recreation. Pre-movie entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. with ventriloquist Steve Chaney and...
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Fishery
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY PARK AND CAMP HOSTS NEEDED

County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress have sent out a recruitment notice for volunteer Camp Hosts for three of the county’s parks and campgrounds. *Chief Miwaleta RV Park on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. *Half Moon Bay Campground on Salmon Harbor Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Heartline Ranch

As summer looms closer, some of us start planning outdoor adventures. Camping is on the minds of many. If you’re looking for a way to rough it while learning about the Native American way of life, there’s a place down Highway 97 from Central Oregon called Heartline Ranch that may be just for you.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

COLLEGE TO CELEBRATE STUDENTS AT COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Umpqua Community College will celebrate its 58th annual commencement ceremony in person Friday night at 6:00 p.m. It will take place outside at the Swanson Theatre after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Over 450 degrees and certificates will be awarded with over 220 students planning to walk in the ceremony.
UMPQUA, OR
klcc.org

New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
EUGENE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

PFLAG ROSEBURG RECEIVES $7,500 OCA GRANT

PFLAG Roseburg has received a $7,500 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. PFLAG stands for Parents, Families, and Friends of lesbians and gays. An OCF release said the funds are for LGBTQ+ support, community education, and advocacy “to provide the security and resources needed to help Douglas County communities thrive”.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, June 8

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) and Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NORTHEAST STEPHENS RAMP IMPROVEMENT PROJECT IS UNDERWAY

Sidewalk ramp construction is leading to lane closures and brief delays on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. A City of Roseburg release said contractors are updating all sidewalk ramps on about a mile-long stretch of the street to comply with current standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contractors are...
ROSEBURG, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG VA OUTPATIENT PHARMACY TO CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY

The Outpatient Pharmacy at the Roseburg VA Medical Center and Eugene VA Health Care Center will be closing early this Friday at 3:00 p.m. A release said this is taking place to prepare for the new Electronic Health Record System. Both pharmacies will reopen on Monday June 13th at 9:00 a.m. to provide for pharmacy needs.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REGION ENJOYS HIGHS IN THE 80’S THURSDAY

The Umpqua Valley and other nearby areas enjoyed afternoon highs in the 80s on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 84 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The record high for the data was 94 degrees, set in 2015. Medford reached 88 degrees, which was also not a record for the date. Eugene’s high temperature was 82 degrees.
ROSEBURG, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy