Greene County, NY

Greene County man arrested on slew of gun charges

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Greene County man has been arrested on multiple gun charges after a domestic dispute. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Russell Brush Jr., 37, of New Baltimore, was arrested on June 3.

On Friday around 6:45 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute. Brush is accused of shooting several times into an unoccupied vehicle. He was taken into custody at the scene.

A search warrant was then executed at Brush’s home in New Baltimore. During the search, police said a rifle, several shotguns, high capacity magazines, and body armor were recovered.

Charges

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • 12 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)
  • Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)
  • Three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)
Saratoga Springs police make arrest in 2021 stabbing

Brush was arraigned in the Town of Athens Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail on $25,000 cash bail. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

