Adair County, MO

Woman, boy hurt when Amish buggy, horse plunge off bridge

By JOHN GARLOCK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KTVO) — A northeast Missouri woman and boy were injured in a crash involving an Amish buggy and horse. The crash was reported Sunday around 8 p.m. First responders...

2 teens injured in Wednesday evening crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Wednesday evening crash in Macon County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Route Z, three miles north of New Cambria. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 17-year-old boy from Callao, Mo., was...
MACON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two teenagers injured in crash north of New Cambria

Two 17-year-old boys sustained injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning three miles north of New Cambria Wednesday evening June 8th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver from Callao received moderate injuries and the passenger from New Cambria received minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital.
NEW CAMBRIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a bulldozer in Marion County. The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at a private property located about a mile east of Warren, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joseph M. Shook, 28, was performing maintenance The post Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARION COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe man injured in crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County

A Chillicothe man sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Moniteau County Tuesday afternoon, June 7th. The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance took 58-year-old Donald Webb to University Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 70-year-old Dora Chambers of Jefferson City, was also taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Highway 54 reopened east of Mexico after crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews have reopened Highway 54 east of Mexico, Missouri after a crash on Thursday morning. MoDOT alerted drivers just after 7:50 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between State Highway 19 and Route B. The crash involved a semi-truck and garbage truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Highway 54 reopened east of Mexico after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
Crews respond to report of injured teen near train tracks in Baring, Mo.

BARING, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to the Baring Farm Service in Baring, Mo., just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured teen near the railroad tracks. Witnesses told 'The Edina Sentinel' that the teen said he is 14 years old from Vermont, Illinois, and he asked them not to report him.
BARING, MO
Moberly man seriously hurt after truck reverses over him

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An 84-year-old man was seriously injured after he got out of a truck and the vehicle reversed over him at a private residence off County Road 2270 southwest of Moberly. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Larry Roberts was exiting the truck while...
MOBERLY, MO
#Amish#Horse And Buggy#Traffic Accident#Ktvo#Adair County Fire#Greentop Fire Department
Woman admits to killing dog, burning dog's body

MOBERLY — A woman admitted to killing a dog and burning its body Thursday, according to a press release from the Moberly Police Department. Police said police were called to the 300 block of Wightman Street for the death of a dog at around 4 a.m. on Thursday. When...
MOBERLY, MO
Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
WAVERLY MAN ARRESTED AFTER TWO TRAFFIC CRASHES IN LESS THAN A WEEK

A Waverly man has been arrested after two traffic crashes in a span of five days. According to the Waverly Police Department, on June 3, a Waverly Police officer responded to a vehicle collision that occurred on Old Bridge Street near Commercial Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one of the drivers, identified as 24-year-old Zachery Johnson had driven through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Johnson did not have insurance for his vehicle nor a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. A police report was taken for the crash, and this incident was to be referred to the Lafayette County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.
WAVERLY, MO
Car crashes into 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan

A car accidentally drove into the front of the 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan on Monday afternoon, narrowly missing the front doors. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports that 57-year-old Diana Powers of Green City was parking her vehicle when she accidentally applied the gas and accelerated, crashing into the building. Chief Hayes said Ms. Powers was taken by an ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
MILAN, MO
Columbia Police asking for help in a vandalism case

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify these individuals believed to be involved in a vandalism case, reported on May 2nd in the 800 block of Cherry Street in Columbia. Anyone with information to share can contact Officer Dan Wright at 573-777-0849 or the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

