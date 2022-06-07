Woman, boy hurt when Amish buggy, horse plunge off bridge

A Waverly man has been arrested after two traffic crashes in a span of five days. According to the Waverly Police Department, on June 3, a Waverly Police officer responded to a vehicle collision that occurred on Old Bridge Street near Commercial Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one of the drivers, identified as 24-year-old Zachery Johnson had driven through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Johnson did not have insurance for his vehicle nor a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. A police report was taken for the crash, and this incident was to be referred to the Lafayette County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.

