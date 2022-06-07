ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia's Sberbank says India, Belarus still discuss potash deal

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CMyz_0g3KCMeD00

June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Tuesday Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) and Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) have been in discussions about settlement details of a potash sale deal and denied it was responsible for holding up the payments.

IPL set up a rupee account with Sberbank's New Delhi branch in early February at the request of the Belarusian company, given steadily toughening U.S. sanctions against Minsk since a 2020 election and a crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

According to two people familiar with the issue and a letter seen by Reuters, the Indian company complained to Sberbank that only a "negligible" part of its payment in rupees got converted into roubles. The two companies agreed that IPL would pay for Belarussian potash in rupees rather than dollars. read more

One of the sources told Reuters on Monday that Sberbank had not responded yet to the letter dated May 23.

"The information is not true. Both the seller and the buyer have been in discussions over the settlements' details, about which bank is not able to comment," Sberbank said on Tuesday in written comments to Reuters. "There have been no unfulfilled payments, nor claims, neither from the buyer, not from the seller, to the bank."

Russian news agency RIA, citing a source "familiar with the situation", said on Tuesday the parties have not been able to agree on who pays fees for the money transfer.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potash#Sberbank#Belarusian#Indian#Belarussian#Russian#Ria
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
New Delhi, IN
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
International Business Times

After Lavrov Meeting, Turkey Says Ukraine Grain-export Plan Reasonable

Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday a United Nations plan to ease a global food crisis by restarting Ukrainian grain exports along a sea corridor was "reasonable", and requires more talks with Moscow and Kyiv to ensure ships' safety. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu said...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian oligarch begs EU to return £225m superyacht seized over war in Ukraine that was once at the centre of Britain's biggest divorce settlement

A Russian oligarch has pleaded with the EU to return a superyacht that was once in the middle of Britain's biggest-ever divorce settlement between him and his ex wife. Farkhad Akhmedov, 66, has filed legal papers in Brussels asking for sanctions placed on him over the war in Ukraine to be lifted so he can get back £225million superyacht MV Luna, which is currently behind held by Germany.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Moscow begins exporting Ukraine grain to Russia

A senior administrator in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Kherson region said on Monday that they had begun exporting grain to Russia, in a move that is likely to anger Kyiv and deepen concerns over an impending global food crisis.“We have space to store [the new crop] although we have a lot of grain here,” Kirill Stremousov told Russian state-owned news agency TASS. “People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side.”Since the start of the invasion on 24 February Russia has blockaded all of Ukraine’s seaports and interrupted its grain exports. This in...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy