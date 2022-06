You can do whatever you want in this strange fantasy world. So, what will you do?. Freeride (opens in new tab) is an action-RPG that is also a personality test: Unleashed on a strange world filled with spirits, you'll use physics-based telekinesis to help people, solve puzzles, or do whatever you want, with no judgment at all. Consequences, though, that's a different matter.

