New Haven, CT

Robert Louis Jackson, scholar of the Russian literature

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Louis Jackson, B. E. Bensinger Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures, Emeritus, an internationally renowned scholar of the Russian novel and short story of the 19th and early 20th century and one of the five founders of Yale’s Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, died at Yale New Haven Hospital...

