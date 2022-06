The wife of a man stabbed to death on his front lawn by a neighbour has paid tribute to him as a “good, honest and kind man who never fell out with anybody”.Matthew Boorman, 43, was murdered by Can Arslan, 52, as he walked to his front door in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, in Gloucestershire, on the afternoon of October 5 last year.Arslan seriously wounded the victim’s wife Sarah Boorman as she tried to save her husband, before forcing his way into the home of another neighbour, Peter Marsden, and stabbing him eight times.The defendant had subjected his community to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO