Betterton, MD

Betterton museum reopens for weekends through Oct. 1

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
 2 days ago
BETTERTON — The town’s Heritage Museum reopened for visitors on Memorial Day weekend and will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 1.

At the Betterton Heritage Museum, you’ll find a treasure trove of vintage photos, postcards, rare decoys and artifacts that tell the incredible story of the historic town.

The gift shop offers local art, T-shirts, books and more.

The ark/fishing shanty is on display.

The museum is located at 100 Main St. in the former Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, which has been beautifully restored as a showcase for historical artifacts and a well-equipped community meeting place with W-Fi.

Admission is free, though donations are welcome.

For more information, see www.bettertonheritage.org.

