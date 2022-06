JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was killed while crossing Trout River Boulevard near the Race Track gas station. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla occupied by two individuals was traveling eastbound when a pedestrian attempted to cross the street from the north to south side of the roadway. Due to the man’s dark clothing and the poorly lit area, the Corolla driver failed to notice the pedestrian and struck him.

